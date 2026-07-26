Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie drew criticism after delivering a speech at Jayden Adams' funeral on 26 July in Stellenbosch

McKenzie reportedly veered off topic, touching on subjects that mourners and the public deemed inappropriate for the occasion

The minister also faced backlash after the Department of Sport posted a video of him viewing Adams' body, against the family's wishes

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Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie has come under fire following his address at the funeral service of late Bafana Bafana player Jayden Adams, held on Saturday, 26 July in Stellenbosch.

McKenzie was among several high-profile guests invited to speak at the service, which was attended by SAFA President Danny Jordaan, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, and Patrice Motsepe, President of both the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Mamelodi Sundowns. Adams is believed to have taken his own life earlier in July, weeks after returning from the FIFA World Cup with the national team.

McKenzie's speech draws backlash

While McKenzie opened his address by offering condolences to the Adams family and defending Jayden's partner, Aqueelah Adendorf, against online criticism blaming her for the player's death, the speech quickly shifted in tone.

The minister went on to compliment Patrice Motsepe's wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, on her fashion sense and achievements, and praised Tlhopie Motsepe for his business acumen and manners.

He also recounted an anecdote about attending a party hosted by Kenny Kunene with his then-girlfriend, and revealed that Bafana coach Hugo Broos had once texted him saying he never used to like him.

McKenzie also mocked Kaizer Chiefs for their trophy drought spanning nearly two decades, and called out football supporters he described as "hooligans" who used "their R5 data to insult our players."

Critics widely condemned the remarks as insensitive and ill-suited to the solemnity of the occasion.

Family's wishes reportedly ignored

McKenzie faced a second wave of criticism after the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture posted a video showing the minister looking into Adams' casket.

The Adams family had issued a statement the day before the funeral specifying that only a select number of people would be permitted to view the body. The family had also explicitly prohibited the photographing or filming of the funeral for social media use.

The posting of the video by an official government department drew condemnation from members of the public, who argued it showed a disregard for the family's clearly stated wishes during an already devastating time.

Source: Briefly News