Kaizer Chiefs' salary list: Who are the highest and lowest-paid players?

Nicknamed AmaKhosi, Kaizer Chiefs is a South African professional soccer club that plays in the PSL. The team has won 13 league titles and over 22 club trophies. As a result, it is considered the most successful club in South African football history. Additionally, the football club ranks as the most supported team in sub-Saharan Africa, with approximately 40,000,000 fans. So, what is Kaizer Chiefs' salary list?

The football club was founded in January 1970. Photo: @KaizerChiefs on Twitter, Vincent Michel, Javier Soriano, Mike Egerton via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The South African team has had some of the best players in the country's history, and they continue to attract top-rated talent from around the continent. Here is a glimpse of the Kaizer Chiefs players' salaries.

Who is the highest-paid player in Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs is known to pay its players handsomely for excellent performance. These are some of the team's highest-paid stars monthly:

1. Keagan Dolly (R1.45 million)

Keagan Dolly of Montpellier at a Ligue 1 match. Photo: Vincent Michel

Source: Getty Images

How much is Keagan Dolly earning per month? He tops the charts as the most-paid player in Kaizer Chiefs. The attacking midfielder is famously known for his technical ability, quick feet and impressive dribbling skills. Keagan Dolly won the Premier Soccer League Player of the Season Award for 2013-2014.

2. Samir Nurkovic (R930,000)

Samir Nurkovic at an ABSA Premier Soccer League match. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Serbian football striker (born 13 June 1992) made his career debut at the age of 18. He joined the team in 2019 and helped them secure the second position in the league. Samir has previously played for Spartak Vráble, Slovan Duslo Šaľa, Pohronie and Dunajská Streda ViOn Zlaté Moravce.

3. Khama Billiat (R850,000)

Zimbabwe's midfielder Khama Billiat at a football match. Photo: Javier Soriano

Source: Getty Images

Khama is a Zimbabwean midfielder. In 2016, he won the PSL Player of the Season Award. He joined the club in 2018 after a 5-year stint at Mamelodi Sundowns. Billiat retired from international football in November 2021.

4. Itumeleng Khune (R480,000)

Itumeleng Khune, South Africa's goalkeeper. Photo: Mike Egerton

Source: Getty Images

The 36-year-old sportsman plays as the goalkeeper in the PSL and also for the South African national team. He also couples as the captain for both teams. Best known for his quick reflexes, Itumeleng Khune is rated in the top 10 goalkeepers in FIFA 15 and 525th overall.

5. Zitha Kwinika (R370,000)

Zitha Kwinika's salary stands at 4.4 million per year. Photo: @RealTshemedi, @Cellular_jnr on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zitha is a South African defender who debuted at Kaizer Chiefs and was promoted to their first team in 2014. At the end of the 2021/22 season, he was named the Players' Player of the Year.

Who is the lowest-paid player in Kaizer Chiefs?

The gap between the team's top earner and the lowest-paid player might surprise you. However, they are still talented as these salaries are based on various factors.

1. Happy Mashiane (R40,000)

With only a few appearances, he helped the under-23 South Africa National team qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: @KaizerChiefs, @deepthierry on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Happy Mashiane debuted as a Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy member in 2015. He then joined the Tembisa Black Pirates of the PSL. After that, he was scouted and recruited by the Future Through Football Academy before rejoining Kaizer Chiefs in 2020.

2. Keletso Sifama (R40,000)

Keletso Sifama was born on 1 January 2003. Photo: @thediskigeneral10 on Instagram, @MpoloMohafa_ on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The 20-year-old midfielder became the youngest player to debut in the team. He previously played in the Gauteng Development League before being promoted to the Reserve League Team.

3. Lebohang Lesako (R30,000)

Lesako hails from Tshepiso, Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. Photo: @UnplayableZA, @mvelo_lusiba63 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lesako serves as the team's midfielder. Before joining the Chiefs, he was a member of the Nale Academy, where he played for several years. During this time here, he acquired his training and polished his skills.

4. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (R30,000)

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo at the Men's First Round Group A match between South Africa and Mexico. Photo: Masashi Hara

Source: Getty Images

Nicknamed Mshini, the sportsman played in the 2016 COSAFA U-20 Cup, the 2017 COSAFA U-20 Cup and later the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. He was named to the CAF Best XI in 2019.

5. Sabelo Radebe (R30,000)

Sabelo Radebe made his debut against Orlando Pirates. Photo: @LehlohonoloSho8, @KaizerChiefs on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sabelo Radebe (born 3 February 2000) is a South African footballer playing as an attacking midfielder or winger in the PSL. He made his senior debut after impressing coach Gavin Hunt and his technical team during a few games in the DStv Diski Challenge.

Who is the highest-paid player in PSL in 2023?

Amakhosi's midfielder Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid player in South Africa's premier soccer league, with an R1.45 million monthly salary.

Who is the highest-paid player at Kaizer Chiefs?

Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid Amakhosi player, with an R1.45 million monthly salary. Most of its players have decent paychecks because it is one of SA's oldest and richest soccer clubs.

How much does Kaizer Chiefs pay for FNB Stadium?

Chiefs forward Keegan Dolly (L) vies for the ball with Pirates midfielder Paseka Mako (R) during a Premier Soccer League football match. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

From the start, the stadium had been planned at an R695 million cost, with a capacity of 55,000 seats. In the fall of 2006, the project was upgraded to cost R1.2 billion due to demands from Kaizer Chiefs for the stadium to comply with FIFA standards. However, the project stalled, and construction never commenced because of financial constraints.

This article has everything to know about the Kaizer Chiefs salary list. Unsurprisingly, some of these stars are paid millions, as they have created names for themselves in the sports industry. The lowest earners have an equal opportunity to raise their career ranks.

READ ALSO: Richest NFL player: Top 60 highest-paid players and their net worth

Briefly highlighted the highest-earning NFL athletes. NFL players are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world, with some of the most valuable players taking home average salaries of over $40 million.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles signed one of the biggest contracts in NFL history. Check the article for more on his net worth and average salary.

Source: Briefly News