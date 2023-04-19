Global site navigation

Richest NFL player 2023: Top 60 highest-paid players and their net worth
by  Alice Wabwile

The National Football League is one of the most valuable sports leagues in the world. Most of its greatest players have multi-million-dollar contract deals that set them apart from their peers. Find out who are the richest NFL players and their salaries in 2023.

Tyron Smith, Aaron Rogers, and Russell Wilson (left to right): Photo: Wesley Hitt/Patrick McDermott/Jayne Kamin-Oncea on Getty Images (modified by author)
Quarterback remains to be the highest-paid NFL position today. In April 2023, quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles signed a 5-year, $255-million contract that made him the highest-earning NFL athlete on an annual basis in history at just 24.

Who is the richest NFL player currently?

Who is the richest NFL player in 2023? The following are the wealthiest National Football League athletes in 2023 ranked by net worth. The listed players are active in the league in 2023.

Rank PlayerTeamPosition Contract and salaryNet worth
1Aaron RodgersGreen Bay PackersQuarterback-Contract: 3-year, $150.8 million (Signed March 2022)-Total guaranteed: $150.8 million-Average salary: $50.2 million -Signing bonus: $40.8 million $200 M
2Russell WilsonDenver BroncosQuarterback-Contract: 5-year, $242.5 million (since September 2022)-Total guaranteed: $161 million-Average salary: $48.5 million-Signing bonus: $50 million$165 M
3Tyron SmithDallas CowboysOffensive tackle-Average annual salary: $12 million$81 M
4Matthew StaffordLos Angeles RamsQuarterback-Contract: 4-year, $160 million (signed March 2022)-Total guaranteed: $130 million -Average salary: $40 million -Signing bonus: $60 million -Player position: Quarterback $80 M
5Derek CarrNew Orleans SaintsQuarterback-Contract: 4-year, $150 million (Signed March 2023) -Total guaranteed: $100 million -Average salary: $37.5 million -Signing bonus: $28.5 million$80 M
6Kirk CousinsMinnesota VikingsQuarterback-Contract: 1-year/$35 million-Total guaranteed: $35 million-Average salary: $35 million -Signing bonus: $25 million$70 M
7Ndamukong Suh Free agentDefensive tackle Free agent$70 M
8Matt RyanFree agentQuarterback Free agent$70 M
9Joe FlaccoFree agentQuarterbackFree agent$65 M
10Darius Shaquille LeonardIndianapolis ColtsLinebacker-Contract: 5-year/98.5 million (Signed August 2021)-Total guaranteed: $52.5 million-Average salary: $19.7 million-Signing bonus: $20 million$63 M
11Dak PrescottDallas CowboysQuarterback-Contract: 4-year, $160 million (Signed March 2021)-Total guaranteed: $126 million -Average salary: $40 million -Signing bonus: $66 million $60 M
12Von MillerBuffalo BillsLinebacker-Contract: 6-year, $120 million (Signed March 2022)-Total guaranteed: $51.4 million -Average salary: $20 million -Signing bonus: $18.5 million $60 M
13Aaron DonaldLos Angeles RamsDefensive tackle-Contract: 3-year, $95 million (Signed June 2022) -Total guaranteed: $95 million -Average salary: $31.6 million -Signing bonus: $25 million $60 M
14Jimmy GaroppoloLas Vegas RaidersQuarterback-Contract: 3-year/$72.75 million (Signed March 2023)-Total guaranteed: $45 million-Average salary: $24.25 million-Signing bonus: $11.25 million$55 M
15Patrick MahomesKansas City ChiefsQuarterback-Contract: 10-year, $450 million (Signed July 2020) -Total guaranteed: $141.4 million -Average salary: $45 million -Signing bonus: $10 million$50 M
16Deshaun WatsonCleveland BrownsQuarterback-Contract: 5-year, $230 million (Signed March 2022)-Total guaranteed: $230 million -Average salary: $46 million -Signing bonus: $44.9 million $50 M
17Jared GoffDetroit LionsQuarterback-Contract: 4-year, $134 million -Total guaranteed: $110 million -Average salary: $33.5 million -Signing bonus: $25 million $50 M
18Jalen RamseyMiami DolphinsCornerback-Contract: 3-year, $55 million (Signed March 2023) -Total guaranteed: $35.5 million -Average salary: $18.3 million -Signing bonus: $8.8 million$50 M
19Ryan TannehillTennessee TitansQuarterback-Contract: 4-year, $118 million (Signed March 2020)-Total guaranteed: $91 million-Average salary: $29.5 million-Signing bonus: $20 million$50 M
20Cam NewtonFree agentQuarterbackFree agent$50 M
21Carson WentzFree agentQuarterbackFree agent$45 M
22Kyler MurrayArizona CardinalsQuarterback-Contract: 5-year, $230.5 million (Signed July 2022) -Total guaranteed: $159.7 million -Average salary: $46.1 million -Signing bonus: $29.03 million $40 M
23Tyreek HillMiami DolphinsWide receiver-Contract: 4-year, $120 million (Signed March 2022) -Total guaranteed: $72.2 million -Average salary: $30 million -Signing bonus: $25.5 million$40 M
24Odell Beckham Jr.Baltimore RavensWide receiver-Contract: 1-year, $15 million (Signed April 2023)-Total guaranteed: $13.835 million-Average salary: $15 million-Signing bonus: $13.835 million$40 M
25DeAndre HopkinsArizona CardinalsWide receiver-Contract: 2-year, $54.5 million-Total guaranteed: $60 million -Average salary: $27.2 million -Signing bonus: $27.5 million$40 M
26Andy DaltonCarolina PanthersQuarterback-Contract: 2-year/$10 million (Signed March 2023)-Total guaranteed: $8 million-Average salary: $5 million-Signing bonus: $4.835 million$35 M
27Jalen HurtsPhiladelphia EaglesQuarterback-Contract: 5-year, $255 million (Signed April 2023) -Total guaranteed: $79.3 million -Average salary: $51 million -Signing bonus: $23.3 million $30 M
28Nick BosaSan Francisco 49ersDefensive end-Contract: 4-year, $33.551 million (Signed July 2019) -Total guaranteed: $33.551 million -Average salary: $8.387 million -Signing bonus: $22.4bmillion$30 M
29Khalil MackLos Angeles ChargersOutside Linebacker-Contract: 6-year, $141 million-Total guaranteed: $90 million-Average salary: $23.5 million -Signing bonus: $34 million$30 M

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is the wealthiest NFL athlete currently playing, with an estimated worth of $200 million. He was drafted by the Packers in 2005 and is a 4-time NFL Most Valuable Player. Aaron also owns stakes in the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA.

Rank PlayerTeamPosition Contract and salaryNet worth
30Ronnie StanleyBaltimore RavensOffensive tackle-Contract: 5-year/98.75 million (Signed October 2020)-Total guaranteed: $64.166 million-Average salary: $19.75 million-Signing bonus: $22.5 million$30 M
31Davante AdamsLas Vegas RaidersWide Receiver-Contract: 5-year, $140 million (Signed March 2022) -Total guaranteed: $65.6 million -Average salary: $28 million -Signing bonus: $19.2 million $25 M
32CJ MosleyNew York JetsLinebacker-Contract: 5-year, $85 million (Signed March 2019) -Total guaranteed: $51 million -Average salary: $17 million -Signing bonus: $7.5 million$25 M
33Marcell DareusFree agentDefensive tackleFree agent$25 M
34Mike EvansTampa Bay BuccaneersWide receiver-Contract: 5-year/$82.5 million (Signed March 2018)-Total guaranteed: $55 million-Average salary: $16.5 million$25 M
35Darius SlayPhiladelphia EaglesCornerback-Contract: 2-year/$42 million (Signed March 2023)-Total guaranteed: $24.5 million-Average salary: $14 million-Signing bonus: $10.185 million$25 M
36Ezekiel ElliotFree agentRunning backFree agent$25 M
37Shaquil BarrettTampa Bay BuccaneersOutside linebacker-Contract: 4-year/$68 million (Signed March 2021)-Total guaranteed: $34.25 million-Average salary: $17 million-Signing bonus: $18.75 million$24 M
38Dalvin CookMinnesota VikingsRunning back-Contract: 5-year, $63 million (Signed September 2020)-Total guaranteed: $28.125 million -Average salary: $12.6 million -Signing bonus: $15.5 million$20 M
39Travis KelceKansas City ChiefsTight end-Contract: 4-year/$57.25 million (Signed August 2020)-Total guaranteed: $22.75 million-Average salary: $14.312 million$20 M
40Harrison SmithMinnesota VikingsSafety-Contract: 4-year/$64 million (signed August 2021)-Total guaranteed: $26.379 million-Average salary: $16 million-Signing bonus: $9.579 million$20 M
41Cooper KuppLos Angeles RamsWide receiver-Contract: 3-year, $80.1 million (Signed June 2022)-Total guaranteed: $75 million -Average salary: $26.7 million -Signing bonus: 20 million$18 M
42David BakhtiariGreen Bay PackersOffensive tackle-Contract: 4-year, $92 million (Signed November 2020)-Total guaranteed: $61.5 million -Average salary: $23 million -Signing bonus: $30 million$18 M
43Xavien HowardMiami DolphinsCornerback-Contract: 5-year/$90 million (Signed April 2022)-Total guaranteed: $36.3 million-Average salary: $18 million-Signing bonus: $13.77 million$15 M
44Trent WilliamsSan Francisco 49ersOffensive tackle-Contract: 6-year, $138.06 million (Signed March 2021)-Total guaranteed: $55.1 million -Average salary: $23.01 million -Signing bonus: $30.1 million$14 M
45Josh AllenBuffalo BillsQuarterback -Contract: 6-year, $258 million (Signed August 2021)-Total guaranteed: $150 million -Average salary: $43 million -Signing bonus: $16.5 million$14 M
46Joey BosaLos Angeles ChargersOutside linebacker-Contract: 5-year, $135 million (Signed in July 2020)-Total guaranteed: $102 million -Average salary: $27 million -Signing bonus: $35 million$14 M
47Marshon LattimoreNew Orleans SaintsCornerback-Contract: 5-year/$97.6 million (Signed September 2021)-Total guaranteed: $58.103 million-Average salary: $19.52 million-Signing bonus: $7.5 million$14 M
48Brandin CooksDallas CowboysWide receiver-Contract: 2-year/$39.764 million (Signed in April 2022)-Total guaranteed: $36 million-Average salary: $19.882 million-Signing bonus: $16 million$14 M
49Bradley ChubbMiami DolphinsOutside linebacker-Contract: 5-year/$110 million (Signed November 2022)-Total guaranteed: $53.212 million-Average salary: $22 million-Signing bonus: $13.487 million$13 M
50Stefon DiggsBuffalo BillsWide receiver-Contract: 4-year, $96 million (Signed April 2022)-Total guaranteed: $70 million-Average salary: $24 million -Signing bonus: $21.5 million $12.5 M
51Myles GarrettCleveland BrownsDefensive end-Contract: 5-year, $125 million (Signed July 2020)-Total guaranteed: $100 million -Average salary: $25 million -Signing bonus: $21 million $12 M
52Amari CooperCleveland BrownsWide receiver-Contract: 5-year/$100 million (Signed March 2020)-Total guaranteed: $60 million-Average salary: $20 million-Signing bonus: $10 million$12 M
53Tyler LocketSeattle SeahawksWide receiver-Contract: 4-year/$69 million (Signed March 2021)-Total guaranteed: $37 million-Average salary: $17.25 million-Signing bonus: $19 million$11 M
54Nick ChubbCleveland BrownsRunning back-Contract: 3-year/$36 million (Signed July 2021)-Total guaranteed: $20 million-Average salary: $12.2 million-Signing bonus: $12 million$11 M
55TJ Watt Pittsburgh SteelersOutside linebacker-Contract: 4-year, $112 million (Since September 2021)-Total guaranteed: $80 million -Average salary: $28 million -Signing bonus: $35.5 million$10 M
56Christian McCaffreySan Francisco 49ersRunning back-Contract: 4-year, $64.63 million (Signed April 2020) -Total guaranteed: $38.162 million -Average salary: $16.15 million -Signing bonus: $21.5 million $10 M
57Jamal AdamsSeattle SeahawksStrong safety-Contract: 4-year/$70 million (Signed August 2021)-Total guaranteed: $38 million -Average salary: $17.645 million -Signing bonus: $20 million $10 M
58Joe BurrowCincinnati BengalsQuarterback-Contract: 4-year/$36.1 million (Signed July 2020)-Total guaranteed: $36.19 million-Average salary: $9.047 million-Signing bonus: $23.88 million$10 M

NFL players are some of the highest-paid professional athletes in the world. Contract amounts have also been increasing, with some of the most valuable players in the league earning over $40 million in annual salaries.

Rank PlayerTeamPositionContract and salaryNet worth
59Zach WilsonNew York JetsQuarterback -Contract: 4-year/$35.15 million (Signed July 2021)-Total guaranteed: $35.15 million-Average salary: $8.787 million-Signing bonus: $22.924 million$10 M
60AJ BrownPhiladelphia EaglesWide receiver-Contract: 4-year/$100 million (Signed April 2022)-Total guaranteed: $57.22 million-Average salary: $25 million-Signing bonus: $23.234 million$10 M

Who is the richest quarterback in NFL history?

Roger Staubach is the richest quarterback in NFL history, with an estimated net worth of $600 million in 2023. He played for the Dallas Cowboys for 11 seasons from 1969 to 1979. Most of Roger's fortune comes from his real estate business.

Who is the first billionaire NFL player?

Jerry Richardson, full name Jerome Johnson Richardson Sr, was the first billionaire NFL athlete, thanks to his successful business ventures. His net worth was estimated to be $2 billion at the time of his passing in March 2023. He was 86.

Jerry was in the NFL for only two seasons (1959 to 1960) as a flanker for the Baltimore Colts. He established the Carolina Panthers in 1995 and was the founder of Spartan Foods. The richest former NFL player is still alive in 2023 is Roger Staubach, with $600 million, while the wealthiest NFL athlete currently playing is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with an estimated net worth of $200 million.

Richest football players
The late Jerry Richardson was the first NFL athlete billionaire. Photo: Streeter Lecka
Who are the top 5 highest-paid players in the NFL in 2023?

These are the highest-paid NFL athletes with their average salaries, according to Spotrac;

  1. Quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles - $51 million
  2. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers - $50.271 million
  3. Quarterback Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos - $48.517 million
  4. Quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals - $46.1 million
  5. Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns - $46 million

What NFL position gets paid the most?

Quarterback is the highest-paid position in the National Football League. The average salary of the top 10 quarterbacks in 2023 is approximately $40 million. Long snappers are the least paid positions, followed by punters.

Who is the highest-paid NFL coach?

Bill Belichick, head coach and general manager of the New England Patriots, is the highest-paid coach in the National Football League. His average annual salary is estimated to be $20 million.

Where do NFL teams get all their money?

NFL teams have various revenue streams. They make money from ticket sales, merchandise sales, television contracts, and corporate sponsorships.

Which is the most valuable sports team in the world?

The Dallas Cowboys of the NFL is the most valuable team in the world. Forbes estimates their value at $8 billion in 2023. Dallas Cowboys is owned by billionaire businessman Jerry Jones.

Valuable sports team
The Dallas Cowboys is the world's most valuable sports team in 2023, according to Forbes. Photo: Icon Sportswire
Source: Getty Images

The richest NFL players in 2023 are talented athletes who make sound business and financial decisions. Most athlete-related careers last about fifteen years or less, and preparing for life after retirement is crucial.

