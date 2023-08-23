Sandra Grant Bennett was married to Tony Bennett for 13 years
Sandra Grant Bennett is an American on-screen star and ex-celebrity spouse best known as the late Tony Bennett’s second wife. She is widely recognized for her roles in The New Truth and Consequences, A House Is Not a Home and Burke’s Law. A renowned musician, Tony received 20 Grammy and two Primetime Emmy Awards. The duo was married for over a decade before their divorce in 1983.
Tony and Sandra had a tumultuous relationship marred by substance abuse and financial problems. Sadly, the jazz singer died on 21 July 2023, following a seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Here is a glimpse into their lives.
Sandra Grant Bennett’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Sandra Grant Bennett
|Nickname
|Sandra
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|7 July 1940
|Age
|83 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Birthplace
|Leesville, Louisiana, USA
|Current residence
|Las Vegas, Nevada USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|5’7’’
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in kilograms
|63
|Weight in pounds
|139
|Body measurements in inches
|33-2-34
|Shoe size
|5 (US)
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Tony Bennett
|Children
|Joanna and Antonia Bennett
|Profession
|Actress
|Famous for
|Being an ex-celebrity spouse
|Net worth
|$10 million
How old is Sandra Grant Bennett?
Sandra Grant Bennett (aged 83 as of 2023) was born on 7 July, 1940 in Leesville, Louisiana, USA. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Sandra Grant Bennett’s height
The actress stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 139 pounds (63 kilograms). Her body measurements are 33-24-34 inches.
How much is Sandra Grant Bennett’s net worth?
Some sources pen Grant’s net worth at $10 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting career.
Sandra Grant Bennett’s profiles
The Louisiana native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.
Who is Tony Bennett?
Tony was a traditional pop singer who sold over 50 million records worldwide and earned a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
Some of Tony Bennett’s major hits include:
- Stranger in Paradise
- Something
- The Good Life
- The Way You Look Tonight
- Rags to Riches
- Because of You
- Some Other Time
- Once Upon a Time
- I Got Lost In Her Arms
- The Best Is Yet To Come
- The Boulevard of Broken Dreams
- Firefly
- Lost in the Stars
- Sophisticated Lady
- Days of Wine and Roses
Tony Bennett's age
Tony (aged 96 at his death) was born on 3 August 1926 in New York City, USA. His parents were John and Anna Benedetto.
Did Tony Bennett ever have children?
Tony and Grant met in 1965 while filming The Oscar. The duo tied the knot on 29 December 1971. They had two daughters, Joanna (born in 1970) and Antonia (born in 1974). They divorced in 1983, ending their 13-year marriage.
The musician also had two sons, D’Andrea (born in 1954) and Daegal (born in 1955), from his previous marriage to Patricia Beech.
How old is Susan, Tony Bennett's wife?
At his death, Tony's wife was Susan Crow, a former schoolteacher. The couple met when he was 59 and she was 19. Despite their 40-year age difference, they enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade.
Tony Bennett’s net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tony’s alleged net worth was $200 million as of July 2023. His primary source of income was his career in the entertainment industry.
Sandra Grant Bennett rose to fame for her marriage to the late singer Tony Bennett. The ex-couple were married for over a decade before calling it quits, citing irreconcilable differences. They share two children.
