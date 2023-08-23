Sandra Grant Bennett was married to Tony Bennett for 13 years

Sandra Grant Bennett is an American on-screen star and ex-celebrity spouse best known as the late Tony Bennett’s second wife. She is widely recognized for her roles in The New Truth and Consequences, A House Is Not a Home and Burke’s Law. A renowned musician, Tony received 20 Grammy and two Primetime Emmy Awards. The duo was married for over a decade before their divorce in 1983.

Tony and Sandra had a tumultuous relationship marred by substance abuse and financial problems. Sadly, the jazz singer died on 21 July 2023, following a seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Here is a glimpse into their lives.

Sandra Grant Bennett’s profile summary and bio

Full name Sandra Grant Bennett Nickname Sandra Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 1940 Age 83 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Leesville, Louisiana, USA Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 63 Weight in pounds 139 Body measurements in inches 33-2-34 Shoe size 5 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Tony Bennett Children Joanna and Antonia Bennett Profession Actress Famous for Being an ex-celebrity spouse Net worth $10 million

How old is Sandra Grant Bennett?

Sandra Grant Bennett (aged 83 as of 2023) was born on 7 July, 1940 in Leesville, Louisiana, USA. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Sandra Grant Bennett’s height

The actress stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 139 pounds (63 kilograms). Her body measurements are 33-24-34 inches.

How much is Sandra Grant Bennett’s net worth?

Some sources pen Grant’s net worth at $10 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting career.

Sandra Grant Bennett’s profiles

The Louisiana native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Who is Tony Bennett?

Tony was a traditional pop singer who sold over 50 million records worldwide and earned a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Some of Tony Bennett’s major hits include:

Stranger in Paradise

Something

The Good Life

The Way You Look Tonight

Rags to Riches

Because of You

Some Other Time

Once Upon a Time

I Got Lost In Her Arms

The Best Is Yet To Come

The Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Firefly

Lost in the Stars

Sophisticated Lady

Days of Wine and Roses

Tony Bennett's age

Tony (aged 96 at his death) was born on 3 August 1926 in New York City, USA. His parents were John and Anna Benedetto.

Did Tony Bennett ever have children?

Tony and Grant met in 1965 while filming The Oscar. The duo tied the knot on 29 December 1971. They had two daughters, Joanna (born in 1970) and Antonia (born in 1974). They divorced in 1983, ending their 13-year marriage.

The musician also had two sons, D’Andrea (born in 1954) and Daegal (born in 1955), from his previous marriage to Patricia Beech.

How old is Susan, Tony Bennett's wife?

At his death, Tony's wife was Susan Crow, a former schoolteacher. The couple met when he was 59 and she was 19. Despite their 40-year age difference, they enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade.

Tony Bennett’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tony’s alleged net worth was $200 million as of July 2023. His primary source of income was his career in the entertainment industry.

Sandra Grant Bennett rose to fame for her marriage to the late singer Tony Bennett. The ex-couple were married for over a decade before calling it quits, citing irreconcilable differences. They share two children.

