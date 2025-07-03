Ntsiki Mazwai slammed the high electricity prices in South Africa and called for public protests in a viral video

Mzansi citizens supported her call, sharing personal struggles like resorting to gas and fire for cooking due to unaffordable electricity

Other celebrities, including Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee, have also voiced frustrations about the rising cost of living and basic services

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has addressed the high prices of electricity in South Africa. The star urged citizens to take their complaints to the streets.

Ntsiki Mazwai has called for protests over high electricity prices.

Ntsiki Mazwai is not happy about the rising prices of electricity. The media personality aired her grievances in a viral video shared on her X page on 2 July 2025.

In the video, Ntsiki called for protests over the rising prices of electricity in the country. She noted that the prices were becoming ridiculously high. She said:

"We need to talk about electricity prices and the fact that we are being robbed and that they don't need to be that high. We have heard the stories about Eskom, and we need to talk about when we are protesting and taking it to the streets, because it is ridiculous what we are paying for electricity."

Fans agree with Ntsiki Mazwai

South Africans on social media agreed with Ntsiki Mazwai about the rising prices of electricity in South Africa. Some even shared how they have been finding other means, like fire and gas, to cook because electricity is too expensive.

@QueenyIle said:

"Time is now, the electricity prices are crazy, we need to stand up and fight. Also TAX is crazy, we are tired 😪"

@ngwenyama2 commented:

"This is nonsense, Ntsiki. It means I am working for electricity. Mxm."

@Nomason79230676 wrote:

"We really have to sisi, today I had to cook outside. You can't even switch on a heater. Life is tough under the ANC government 💔🤞"

@ekinimathopo added:

"Many people have gone back to chopping and burning wood because of the high cost of electricity. That's how bad things are in South Africa!"

@lenyasalaafrica wrote:

"I’ll join that protest anytime. We can’t be buying 40 units that last for only 3 days ka R200. That’s daylight robbery. @Kgosientsho_R, if something is not done about electricity prices, people will eventually get tired and take matters into their own hands. Please do something."

Ntsiki Mazwai's fans agree to protest over high electricity prices in South Africa.

Celebs complaining about the high cost of living

Ntsiki Mazwai is not the only celebrity who has spoken out about the high cost of living in South Africa. Rapper Cassper Nyovest made headlines when he complained about the cost of electricity in Johannesburg.

Prince Kaybee also bemoaned the high cost of data in a viral post shared on his page on Tuesday, 1 July 2025.

