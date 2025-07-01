Prince Kaybee slammed a popular data provider for expensive data that runs out quickly, sparking a broader conversation on high data costs

Mzansi citizens and fans echoed his frustration, sharing experiences with different providers

Celebrities, including Cassper Nyovest and Nadia Nakai, have also publicly called out service providers, often prompting faster responses to their complaints

Prince Kaybee has taken to his social media page to bemoan the rising prices of data in South Africa. The popular music producer called on service providers to do better.

Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to complain about data prices in South Africa. Image: @princekaybee_sa

The rising prices of daily items in South Africa are affecting everyone, including the elites. Many have taken to social media to air their grievances with the service providers.

Anyone who follows Prince Kaybee knows he does not hold back from speaking his mind, and has even landed in hot water from his fans and followers over his opinions. The star took to his X (formerly Twitter) page on 1 July 2025 to discuss the rising data tariffs.

The Petronella hitmaker revealed that he is using Vodacom data, and it looks like his data is not lasting long, despite being expensive. He wrote:

"Vodacom Data runs out like milk in Weetbix. And it's ridiculously expensive, will we survive this life?"

Is mobile data expensive in South Africa?

It looks like Prince Kaybee spoke what was on everyone's mind. Many social media users flooded the star's post with their experiences with the expensive mobile data from different service providers.

Others even offered solutions on how to save data, while others recommended popular service providers like CellC, MTN, and Telkom.

@Zani_Baccaria said:

"I even think 1GB from Vodacom is not the same as 1GB from other network providers, Vodacom chows data."

@ngingulungelo wrote:

"@Vodacom are very expensive and their coverage is sh*t and @MTNza is playing hide and seek to sign me up on their contracts... I'm frustrated and about to make painful decisions..."

@simplythobile commented:

"They are all the same, I had problems with Myrain network izolo again and bought MTN data, and 150 mb was gone while still logging to X angikholwanga 😩😩."

@sister_the16187 added:

"Please join us at Telkom. Affordable data, and it doesn't run out quickly. You end up complaining that you are not using it properly since it doesn't finish quickly."

@SemaMatome noted:

"I had to cancel my contract with them and went to Telkom, now Telkom has increased their prices twice since the year started 😭"

Fans agreed with Prince Kaybee about data prices in South Africa. Image: @princekaybee_sa

SA celebs who have called out service providers

South African celebrities have taken to social media to complain about different service providers, and it seems to have worked as they get immediate responses and help. Rapper Cassper Nyovest made headlines in June 2024 when he complained about the high price of electricity in Johannesburg.

Nadia Nakai also slammed Kenya Airways after her luggage got lost during her trip in July 2023. The rapper revealed that no one answered her calls when she tried to reach out to complain.

