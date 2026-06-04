Musa Mseleku’s Son Lwandle Steps Into Polygamy After Introducing Another Girlfriend in Viral Video
- Musa Mseleku’s son, Lwandle Mseleku, has sparked speculation that he may be following in his father’s footsteps
- On 3 June 2026, reports emerged that Lwandle allegedly soft-launched another girlfriend on Instagram during a livestream, despite expecting a child with another woman
- South Africans previously gushed over Lwandle Mseleku for being mature and reserved
If rumours are to be believed, another one of Musa Mseleku’s sons is following in his footsteps. Viral rumours suggest that Musa Mseleku’s son with his first wife, MaCele, Lwandle Mseleku, allegedly stepped into polygamy.
Loyal viewers of the hit Mzansi Magic reality TV show Uthando Nes’thembu were caught off guard when the low-key Lwandle Mseleku informed his parents that he may have impregnated a girl during a Season 9 episode that aired on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.
In later episodes of the just-ended season, Lwandle, who is also Musa Mseleku’s second-oldest son after Mpumelelo, introduced his girlfriend, Khwezi Mazibuko, to his father and mother. Latest reports suggest that Lwandle Mseleku isn’t planning on settling down with one woman.
Lwandle Mseleku soft-launches his other girlfriend
On Wednesday, 3 June 2026, blogger MaMgobhozi TV shared that Lwandle Mseleku soft-launched his other girlfriend despite putting the ring on his seemingly pregnant girlfriend, Khwezi. According to MaMgobhozi TV, the Izingane Zes'thembu reality star took to his official Instagram account and soft-launched his other girlfriend during a livestream session. The blogger suggested that Lwandle has more than two girlfriends.
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Watch the video of Lwandle Mseleku and his new girlfriend in his car below:
SA reacts after Lwandle Mseleku steps into polygamy
In the comments, netizens weighed in on the video of Lwandle introducing his girlfriend.
Here are some of the comments:
@alldayglory9438 mocked:
“Imagine being in polygamy with an unemployed man yhooo 😭😭”
@creativeMe8076 argued:
“In my opinion, Lwandle is not a polygamy material. He is too soft. But I guess he is under pressure to be like/accepted by his father. Poor thing! I like MaCele's kids. I wish Lwandle didn't mess his life with polygamy 😂”
@well336 asked:
“Lobugwadla is now officially called isithembu😢These people are not married. What is isithembu kani😢”
@thembilekhwela1565 said:
“He can have another girlfriend. Khwezi seems to be rude and controlling. Lonto can drive a man to someone's arms. Kodwa ke he's still young and unemployed ngabe ubheka impilo yakhe qha.”
Gushes over Lwandle Mseleku's character
In other entertainment news, Lwandle Mseleku was praised on X by fans who commented about his reserved and mature personality.
As a result, his father, Musa Mseleku, delegated key responsibilities to him, such as the general maintenance of his mother’s house at their rural homestead in Umzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal. This move was to ensure that Lwandle also visits in Umzumbe, as Musa learnt of his regular visits to his mother’s childhood home in Ezingolweni, also in KwaZulu-Natal.
Sne Mseleku makes bold vow
Meanwhile, Briely News previously reported that Sne Mseleku vowed to avoid having children out of wedlock after her recent pregnancy.
Her father, Musa Mseleku, reacted to her bold promise with a scathing analysis.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za