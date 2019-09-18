Northlink College courses: Complete list of full-time and part-time courses
Northlink College offers quality education, making it an excellent choice for most individuals looking to expand their knowledge in various fields. The problem, however, is that most people do not know the Northlink college courses. Below are all the programmes offered at the college on a full-time and part-time basis.
Have you decided to join the institution and need to learn about the Northlink college courses? Take a look at the programmes offered at Northlink TVET College.
Northlink College courses in 2023
Northlink College strives to maintain a culture of integrity, loyalty, and mutual trust by fostering innovation, creativity, and responsiveness. The school provides a wide range of programs. Some of their major research areas include:
- Art and Culture
- Services
- Physical, Mathematical, Computer and Life Sciences
- Physical Planning and Construction
- Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology
- Law, Military and Security
- Business, Commerce and Management Studies
What courses does Northlink college offer?
Below is a list of full-time courses at Northlink College and the type of qualification of each course:
NCV NQF Level 2-4
Various programmes under this level include:
- Engineering & Related Design Level 2
- Finance, Economics And Accounting (FEA)
- Hospitality
- Office Administration
- Primary Health
- Safety In Society
- Tourism
N1-N3 Engineering Studies
Below are engineering programmes that are done between N1-N3.
- Building & Civil Construction
- Electrical (Light Current)
- Electrical (Heavy Current)
- Mechanical Fitter And Turner
- Boilermaking Level
- Automotive Motor Mechanics Level
N4-N6 Business Studies
Below are business studies programmes done between N4 and N6.
- Business Management
- Financial Management
- Human Resource Management
- Legal Secretary
- Management Assistant
- Marketing Management
- Medical Secretary
- Public Management
- Business Studies N4: National Introductory Certificate
- National Diploma Tourism
- National Diploma: Hospitality And Catering Services
- National Diploma: Clothing Production
- National Diploma: Educare
N4 – N6 Engineering Studies
Below are engineering programmes that are done between N4 and N6.
- Building & Civil Construction
- Electrical (Light Current)
- Electrical (Heavy Current)
- Mechanical: Fitter & Turner
Which courses are still available at Northlink College?
The institution offers short-term or part-time courses on five of the seven campuses. Short-term business studies can be acquired at the Protea and Tygerberg campuses. In addition, short-term engineering courses are offered at the Bellville and Goodwood campuses.
Below is a table of the non-formal (short) courses and their fees.
|Subject
|Cost
|Duration in weeks
|Interior Decorating
|R1400
|6
|ICB National Certificate: Bookkeeping
|R2500
|16
|Graphic design
|R3850
|10
|Web design
|R3850
|12
|ICDL
|R3300
|18
|Pastel
|R3000
|5
|Xhosa
|R850
|5
|German
|R850
|5
|Project management
|R2800
|16
|Guesthouse management
|R1300
|7
|Floristry
|R1300
|10
|A plus
|R4000
|8
|Photography
|R2450
|5
|IELTS
|R9767
|9
|TEFL
|R5500
|4
|English Enrichment
|R4500
|6
|Cooking courses
|R2600
|5
|Events management
|R3800
|18
Which courses are available at Northlink College campuses?
Below are the available campuses and the programmes each campus offers.
Wingfield Campus
Below are the courses offered at Wingfield Campus.
- Engineering & Related Design, Fitting & Turning
- Fitting & Machining
- Tool, Jig & Die Making
- Mechanical
- Electrical Light Current (Electronics)
- Practical Workshop Courses (CBMT)
- CNC Machining
- Mechatronics
- Short Skills (Engineering)
- Learnerships & Apprenticeships
Protea Campus
Below are the programmes offered at Protea Campus.
- Clothing Production
- Marketing
- Hospitality
- Part-time Studies NC(V)
- Tourism
- Finance, Economics & Accounting
Parow Campus
What courses does Northlink college offer in Parow? Below are the courses offered at Parow Campus.
- Cosmetology
- Primary Health
- Office Administration
- Safety in Society
- Short Skills Hair Care
- Short Skills Hair Cosmetology
Belhar Campus
Some of the courses offered at Belhar Campus include:
- Electrical (Heavy & Current)
- CBMT: Bricklaying
- Electrical Infrastructure & Construction NC (V)
- Building & Civil Construction NC (V)
- CBMT: Joinery & Woodmachining
- CBMT: Plumbing
- CBMT: Carpentry
- CBMT: Electrical
- Part-times Studies: Electrical
- CBMT: Painting & Decorating
- Learnerships & Apprenticeships
- Short Skills (Building)
- Solar Thermal Renewable Energy Technology
Bellville Campus
Bellville Campus offers the following programmes.
- Automotive Electrician (Autotronics)
- Diesel Mechanic
- Auto Body Repairs
- Boilermaking
- Part-time Studies
- Welding
- Motor Mechanic
- Autocad 2D and 3D
- Diesel Fitter
- Spraypainting
- Short Skills (Engineering)
- Learnerships & Apprenticeships
Goodwood Campus
Courses offered in Goodwood Campus include:
- Educare
- Part-time Studies (Engineering Studies)
- Distance Learning (Educare)
- Early Childhood Development
- Distance Learning (Engineering Studies
Tygerberg Campus
Below are the courses offered at Tygerberg Campus.
- Marketing Management
- Intro Business Studies
- Financial Management
- Business Management
- Food & Beverage / Reception/Accommodation Services
- Management Assistant
- Food Preparation & Culinary Arts
- Public Management
- Hospitality and Catering Services
- Performing Arts
- English for Foreigners
- PC Technician & Network Plus
- Human Resource Management
- Sport Coaching
- Sport Fitness
- Tourism
- Part-time studies
- Sport Administration
Northlink College fees
The fees a student pays at Northlink College highly depend upon the course one is taking and its level. However, the underlying factor for all students is that they must clear all the fees before one is granted the go-ahead to sit for their national examination.
What are the Northlink College teaching courses available?
Northlink College, unfortunately, does not provide any teaching courses. Instead, their primary areas of study are computer and science, engineering, technology, and business-related courses.
Is Northlink College open for 2023 applications?
Yes, the 2023 academic year applications are now open at Northlink College. Interested individuals can visit the official website and apply for a programme they would love to pursue.
Which province is Northlink College located in?
Northlink College is a South African government higher education institution located in Bellville, Western Cape, fully accredited by The Council on Higher Education.
When did Northlink College start?
The institution was founded in 2002 after the government merged four colleges Wingfield Technical College, Tygerberg College, Bellville Technical College and Belhar College.
There are multiple Northlink college courses in this institution and in various fields. Northlink college fees vary but are affordable, enabling every student to get a platform to pursue what they desire.
