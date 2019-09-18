Northlink College courses: Complete list of full-time and part-time courses

Northlink College offers quality education, making it an excellent choice for most individuals looking to expand their knowledge in various fields. The problem, however, is that most people do not know the Northlink college courses. Below are all the programmes offered at the college on a full-time and part-time basis.

Have you decided to join the institution and need to learn about the Northlink college courses? Take a look at the programmes offered at Northlink TVET College.

Northlink College courses in 2023

Northlink College strives to maintain a culture of integrity, loyalty, and mutual trust by fostering innovation, creativity, and responsiveness. The school provides a wide range of programs. Some of their major research areas include:

Art and Culture

Services

Physical, Mathematical, Computer and Life Sciences

Physical Planning and Construction

Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology

Law, Military and Security

Business, Commerce and Management Studies

What courses does Northlink college offer?

Below is a list of full-time courses at Northlink College and the type of qualification of each course:

NCV NQF Level 2-4

Various programmes under this level include:

Engineering & Related Design Level 2

Finance, Economics And Accounting (FEA)

Hospitality

Office Administration

Primary Health

Safety In Society

Tourism

N1-N3 Engineering Studies

Below are engineering programmes that are done between N1-N3.

Building & Civil Construction

Electrical (Light Current)

Electrical (Heavy Current)

Mechanical Fitter And Turner

Boilermaking Level

Automotive Motor Mechanics Level

N4-N6 Business Studies

Below are business studies programmes done between N4 and N6.

Business Management

Financial Management

Human Resource Management

Legal Secretary

Management Assistant

Marketing Management

Medical Secretary

Public Management

Business Studies N4: National Introductory Certificate

National Diploma Tourism

National Diploma: Hospitality And Catering Services

National Diploma: Clothing Production

National Diploma: Educare

N4 – N6 Engineering Studies

Below are engineering programmes that are done between N4 and N6.

Building & Civil Construction

Electrical (Light Current)

Electrical (Heavy Current)

Mechanical: Fitter & Turner

Which courses are still available at Northlink College?

The institution offers short-term or part-time courses on five of the seven campuses. Short-term business studies can be acquired at the Protea and Tygerberg campuses. In addition, short-term engineering courses are offered at the Bellville and Goodwood campuses.

Below is a table of the non-formal (short) courses and their fees.

Subject Cost Duration in weeks Interior Decorating R1400 6 ICB National Certificate: Bookkeeping R2500 16 Graphic design R3850 10 Web design R3850 12 ICDL R3300 18 Pastel R3000 5 Xhosa R850 5 German R850 5 Project management R2800 16 Guesthouse management R1300 7 Floristry R1300 10 A plus R4000 8 Photography R2450 5 IELTS R9767 9 TEFL R5500 4 English Enrichment R4500 6 Cooking courses R2600 5 Events management R3800 18

Which courses are available at Northlink College campuses?

Below are the available campuses and the programmes each campus offers.

Wingfield Campus

Below are the courses offered at Wingfield Campus.

Engineering & Related Design, Fitting & Turning

Fitting & Machining

Tool, Jig & Die Making

Mechanical

Electrical Light Current (Electronics)

Practical Workshop Courses (CBMT)

CNC Machining

Mechatronics

Short Skills (Engineering)

Learnerships & Apprenticeships

Protea Campus

Below are the programmes offered at Protea Campus.

Clothing Production

Marketing

Hospitality

Part-time Studies NC(V)

Tourism

Finance, Economics & Accounting

Parow Campus

What courses does Northlink college offer in Parow? Below are the courses offered at Parow Campus.

Cosmetology

Primary Health

Office Administration

Safety in Society

Short Skills Hair Care

Short Skills Hair Cosmetology

Belhar Campus

Some of the courses offered at Belhar Campus include:

Electrical (Heavy & Current)

CBMT: Bricklaying

Electrical Infrastructure & Construction NC (V)

Building & Civil Construction NC (V)

CBMT: Joinery & Woodmachining

CBMT: Plumbing

CBMT: Carpentry

CBMT: Electrical

Part-times Studies: Electrical

CBMT: Painting & Decorating

Learnerships & Apprenticeships

Short Skills (Building)

Solar Thermal Renewable Energy Technology

Bellville Campus

Bellville Campus offers the following programmes.

Automotive Electrician (Autotronics)

Diesel Mechanic

Auto Body Repairs

Boilermaking

Part-time Studies

Welding

Motor Mechanic

Autocad 2D and 3D

Diesel Fitter

Spraypainting

Short Skills (Engineering)

Learnerships & Apprenticeships

Goodwood Campus

Courses offered in Goodwood Campus include:

Educare

Part-time Studies (Engineering Studies)

Distance Learning (Educare)

Early Childhood Development

Distance Learning (Engineering Studies

Tygerberg Campus

Below are the courses offered at Tygerberg Campus.

Marketing Management

Intro Business Studies

Financial Management

Business Management

Food & Beverage / Reception/Accommodation Services

Management Assistant

Food Preparation & Culinary Arts

Public Management

Hospitality and Catering Services

Performing Arts

English for Foreigners

PC Technician & Network Plus

Human Resource Management

Sport Coaching

Sport Fitness

Tourism

Part-time studies

Sport Administration

Northlink College fees

The fees a student pays at Northlink College highly depend upon the course one is taking and its level. However, the underlying factor for all students is that they must clear all the fees before one is granted the go-ahead to sit for their national examination.

What are the Northlink College teaching courses available?

Northlink College, unfortunately, does not provide any teaching courses. Instead, their primary areas of study are computer and science, engineering, technology, and business-related courses.

Is Northlink College open for 2023 applications?

Yes, the 2023 academic year applications are now open at Northlink College. Interested individuals can visit the official website and apply for a programme they would love to pursue.

Which province is Northlink College located in?

Northlink College is a South African government higher education institution located in Bellville, Western Cape, fully accredited by The Council on Higher Education.

When did Northlink College start?

The institution was founded in 2002 after the government merged four colleges Wingfield Technical College, Tygerberg College, Bellville Technical College and Belhar College.

There are multiple Northlink college courses in this institution and in various fields. Northlink college fees vary but are affordable, enabling every student to get a platform to pursue what they desire.

