Ingwe TVET College courses, application, vacancies, contacts

With five campuses spread across South Africa, Ingwe TVET College has established itself as one of the county's reputable go-to TVET colleges. With modern and well-equipped vocational training centres, the world-class institution trains and equips its students well enough to respond to the economy's ever-changing needs. The best part is that its courses and the application process are easier to get through.

Are you looking for a top-notch TVET college committed to excellence, integrity, efficiency, and responsiveness to the market's current needs? Look no further. Ingwe TVET College, founded on the above values and guidance, guarantees quality for your money.

What courses are offered at Ingwe TVET College?

Ingwe provides a variety of tailor-made programs to offer diverse quality technical training and vocational education that gives their students a competitive advantage ideal in their workforce. This puts the institution among the top leading world-class colleges for training, development, and learning.

Whether you are looking for courses or artisan trade test programs, Ingwe TVET offers a wide variety of programs to accommodate students with different interests and abilities.

The institution's five campuses each offer specific courses. Individuals interested in joining the institution are advised to take note of the courses offered and the requirements. Here are the Report 191 and NCV courses offered at Ingwe TVET College.

Report 191

The Report 191 entry requirements are Grade 12 or NQF6. Below are the programmes offered under Report 191.

Engineering studies

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering:

Bricklaying

Carpentry

Plumbing

Business studies

Management Assistant

Marketing Management

Business Management

Financial Management

Human Resources Management

Legal Secretary

National Certificate Vocational (NCV)

The entry requirement for the NVC programmes is Grade 9 or NQF4. B. The programmes are:

Engineering studies

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Engineering and Related Design

Civil and Building Construction

Information Technology and Computer Science

Business studies

Management

Marketing

Office Administration

Finance, Economics and Accounting

Ingwe TVET College also provides learnership to students. This is a learning program based on relevant work leading to a qualification that is NQF registered.

Learnerships relate directly to a field of work or occupation, such as human resource management, hairdressing, or civil engineering. This program is beneficial to learners as it provides better employment opportunities upon completion.

Ingwe TVET College online application 2022

How do I apply for Ingwe TVET College? Now that you know the courses offered, you can proceed with your application. However, before making an application ensure that you have the following:

Registration fee payment proof: This is mandatory for both international and SA applicants.

This is mandatory for both international and SA applicants. A certified copy of the applicant's identification document: This is mandatory for SA citizens and international applicants as an application without an accredited passport number (for international students) and ID copy cannot be processed.

This is mandatory for SA citizens and international applicants as an application without an accredited passport number (for international students) and ID copy cannot be processed. Exam results: Ensure that you avail of grade 12 or grade 11 results if you are currently in grade 12, as they are crucial in considering your application.

Ensure that you avail of grade 12 or grade 11 results if you are currently in grade 12, as they are crucial in considering your application. Be sure to have a unique email address while applying.

How do I apply for Ingwe?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply at Ingwe TVET College.

Make your application within the open application cycle to avoid rejection (Applications are open throughout the year). Get your form from the campus.

Accurately fill in the form and attach all the required documentation to support your detailed application.

Include a valid email address and cell phone number in your application, as the institution will send you a message if your application is accepted and admission is given.

Submit a full application with all the supporting documentation attached.

Ingwe TVET college online application 2022 for the second trimester can now be done online throughout the year; apply now for a chance to study at your campus of choice through the Ingwe TVET College website.

Ingwe TVET College vacancies 2022

A CV must accompany all application forms for Ingwe TVET College vacancies. Although requirements may differ depending on the post, you will need a certified copy of your identification document, certified copies of your qualifications, a certified copy of your driver's license, and a Z83 form.

It is important to note that the TVET college prides itself in being an affirmative action employer with a no-appointment reservation. Any application that goes beyond one month of the closing date without a response should be considered unsuccessful.

All applications should be hand delivered to Ingwe TVET College, administration block, Cancel road, Mount Frere, 5090 or forwarded to:

The Assistant Director: HRA, Ingwe TVET College, Badibanise

Location: P.O. Box 92491, Mount Frere, 5090

Note: Email or fax copies are not acceptable.

Ingwe TVET College internship

Ingwe TVET College offers internship opportunities to potential employees, especially graduate or undergraduate students working for up to four months with intentions of gaining research or practical work-related experience.

The internship program is open throughout the year in South Africa. Check out institution internships on the Ingwe TVET College student portal for 2022/2023.

Ingwe TVET College prospectus

The Ingwe TVET College prospectus provides all the necessary information needed for a student to be fully admitted. This information includes fee structure, brochure, course duration, tenders, handbook, and course outline. You can access, download, and print the Ingwe TVET College prospectus online in PDF.

The Ingwe TVET College prospectus will help you confirm all the information you have about short courses, diplomas, distance learning, certificate, bachelor's degree, and undergraduate online application or admission for the academic year.

Also included in the fee structure are payment procedures, student fees, finance booklet, fees statement, class fees, residential fees, examination fees, registration fees, fees booklet, tuition, loans, and bursaries.

Ingwe TVET College contact details

You can reach specific campuses through the following contacts:

Administration centre

Address: Badibanise Village, Mount Frere 5090

Badibanise Village, Mount Frere 5090 Telephone: 039 940 2142

039 940 2142 E-mail: info@ingwecollege.edu.za

Mt Fletcher campus

Address: Hospital Area, Mount Fletcher 4770

Hospital Area, Mount Fletcher 4770 Telephone: 039 940 2142 Ext 600

039 940 2142 Ext 600 Fax: 086 549 7112

Mount Frere campus

Address: Cancele Road, Mount Frere 5090

Cancele Road, Mount Frere 5090 Telephone: 039 940 2142 Ext 200

039 940 2142 Ext 200 Campus manager: Mr.S. Sidloyi

Ngqungqushe campus

Address: Magwa Road, Lusikisiki 4820

Magwa Road, Lusikisiki 4820 Telephone: 039 940 2142 Ext 300

039 940 2142 Ext 300 Campus manager: Mr P. S. Mgushelo

Maluti campus

Address: Mli Road, Maluti 4720

Mli Road, Maluti 4720 Telephone: 039 940 2142 Ext 500

039 940 2142 Ext 500 Campus manager: Mrs C. N. Mgoboza

Siteto campus

Address: Mhlanga Village, Bizana 4800

Mhlanga Village, Bizana 4800 Telephone: 039 940 2142 Ext 400

039 940 2142 Ext 400 Campus manager: Mr N. G. Manyala

In which province is Ingwe TVET College?

The institution is located in Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal, a coastal South African province.

Your quest and pursuit of higher education should not be a daunting task anymore. Set yourself from the crowd with the above Ingwe TVET College courses with easy-to-follow application procedures and contacts if you encounter an issue.

