Beatrice McCartney, Paul McCartney's daughter, is all grown up now

Beatrice McCartney rose to fame because of her father, Sir Paul McCartney, who was a member of The Beatles, a British music band formed in 1960. After the group's disbandment, Paul went solo and focused on his career, which earned him billions and prestigious accolades. Discover fascinating facts about his daughter.

Paul McCartney's daughter, Beatrice, is an aspiring marine biologist. Photo: @flamingpie33 (modified by author)

What does Heather Mills' daughter do? Her 20-year-old daughter is acquiring her education at one of the most renowned universities. While playing the saxophone is one of her hobbies, it does not seem like Beatrice will follow in her father's career footsteps. What is she doing now?

Beatrice's profile summary and bio

Full name Beatrice McCartney Gender Female Date of birth 28 October 2003 Age 20 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth London, England Current residence Robertsbridge, East Sussex, England Nationality British Ethnicity British Religion Christianity Height in feet 5 feet 6 inches Weight in kilograms 52 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Marital status Unmarried Parents Paul McCartney, Heather Mills Education Thomas Peacocke Community School, University of Cambridge

How old is Beatrice McCartney?

Beatrice McCartney (aged 20 years as of 2023) was born on the 28th of October 2003 in London. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Beatrice McCartney's education

According to sources, Beatrice went to Thomas Peacocke Community School in East Sussex. She is furthering her studies at the University of Cambridge, but her programme of study is not disclosed. It has been mentioned that she aspires to be a marine biologist.

Beatrice McCartney's net worth

Although Beatrice does not have a public net worth, she enjoys a life of comfort because of her father's wealth. Sir Paul McCartney's net worth is estimated to be $1.2 billion, accumulated from his career endeavours, which span over ten decades.

Beatrice McCartney's today

Paul McCartney's daughter is all grown up today. Even though she grew up in a setting of fame due to her father's career, Beatrice is one of the children who are least interested in pursuing a career in the limelight. She is interested in marine biology and has no social media profiles.

Does Paul McCartney have custody of Beatrice?

Following their divorce on the 29th of July 2006, Paul and Heather were granted joint custody of their daughter, Beatrice. Reports state that at the time of their divorce, the British Court ordered Paul to pay Beatrice £35,000 a year until the completion of her secondary education. She has since been residing with her mother in Robertsbridge, East Sussex.

How old is Paul McCartney's youngest child?

His youngest child, Beatrice, is 20 years old and is yet to pursue her career. Paul has other children from his previous marriage with Linda McCartney, who are established in their own right.

His first child, born on the 28th of August 1969, is a photographer and vegetarian cookery writer. Mary McCartney (53) has also graced a few films, including Wingspan and Who Short Rock & Roll: The Film. She is married to Simon Aboud, whom she has four children with.

Stella McCartney, Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney arrive at the UK premiere of If These Walls Could Sing at Abbey Road Studios in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher.

Paul's second child, Stella McCartney, is a 51-year-old fashion designer and alumnus of Central St. Martins. She operates 51 clothing stores worldwide and distributes her collection in specialty shops and department stores. She ships some of her clothing items online to 100 countries.

James McCartney (45) is the only child who followed in his father's musical footsteps. He is an established singer-songwriter who has previously collaborated with his parents on their albums Flaming Pie, Driving Rain, and Wide Prairie.

How much did Heather Mills get for her accident?

The police authority awarded Beatrice's mother £200,000 for her injuries after being hit by a motorcycle in August 1993 while crossing a street. Despite the accident causing her left leg to be amputated below the knee, Heather was able to compete in Dancing with the Stars.

Did Heather Mills ever remarry?

After her separation from Paul, Heather reportedly married Mike Dickman, a businessman she met on the train. While their relationship specifics are unknown, sources mention that they started dating in 2019 and got engaged in December 2020. Furthermore, they had a private wedding ceremony in the Maldives in 2021.

Heather Mills attends The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Home Sense Awards at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, England. Photo Karwai Tang.

Beatrice McCartney is one of Paul McCartney's children whose career aspirations do not lie in the limelight. Although she is a skilled saxophonist, Beatrice is passionate about the scientific study of marine life.

