The Kid Laroi's net worth, age, girlfriend, full name, songs, height, profiles

The Kid Laroi is an Australian singer, songwriter and rapper. He gained recognition for his collaborations with Juice Wrld. His debut mixtape propelled his fame, and at his young age, he is a household name in the Billboard charts. These details about The Kid Laroi's net worth shed light on his rise to fame.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Kid Laroi is an Australian singer. Photo: @thekidlaroi_leaks

Source: Instagram

The Kid Laroi was born to a family that adored music and believed in nurturing talent. Despite his humble background, he rose against all the odds to bless his fans through his skills. His efforts have paid off since he is one of the most celebrated rappers in Australia. So, how much do you think The Kid Laroi's net worth is?

The Kid Laroi's profile summary

Birth name: Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard

Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard Stage name: The Kid Laroi

The Kid Laroi Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 17th August 2003

17th August 2003 Age: 18 years old as of December 2021

18 years old as of December 2021 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Waterloo, New South Wales, Australia

Waterloo, New South Wales, Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Current residence: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Height in cm: 173 cm

173 cm Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Hair colour: Olive brown

Olive brown Eye colour: Black

Black Educational qualification: High school as of 2021

High school as of 2021 School: Australian Performing Arts Grammar School, Glebe, New South Wales, Australia

Australian Performing Arts Grammar School, Glebe, New South Wales, Australia Occupation: Singer, rapper, songwriter

Singer, rapper, songwriter Genres: Pop, pop-rap, hip hop, emo rap, pop-rock, R&B

Pop, pop-rap, hip hop, emo rap, pop-rock, R&B Style: Contemporary Rap, Trap (Rap)

Contemporary Rap, Trap (Rap) Years active: 2018 - present

2018 - present Record labels: Grade A and Columbia

Grade A and Columbia Associated acts: Lil Tecca, Machine Gun Kelly, Juice Wrld, Justin Bieber, Polo G

Lil Tecca, Machine Gun Kelly, Juice Wrld, Justin Bieber, Polo G Website: laroifamily.com

laroifamily.com Marital status: Single

Single Girlfriend: Katarina Deme

Katarina Deme Father: Nick Howard

Nick Howard Mother: Sloane Howard

Sloane Howard Brother: 1

1 Net worth: $4 million

$4 million The Kid Laroi's Instagram: thekidlaroi

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Kid Laroi's biography

Charlton was born to a musical family. His father was a producer and sound engineer who has worked with iconic Australian artists like Delta Goodrem and Bardot. His mother worked as a talent manager.

The Kid Laroi's parents separated when he was four; hence, he had a troublesome childhood. At one point, Howard had to sell drugs to get by. When he was seven, he relocated to New South Wales to live with his brother, mother and grandparents. He attended boarding school in Adelaide, although he relocated to Sydney in 2017 since The Kid Laroi's mother could not afford to pay his school fees. He opted to focus on his music.

The Kid Laroi's full name

What is Kid Laroi's real name? He was born as Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard to Nick and Sloane Howard.

The Kid Laroi's age

How did The Kid Laroi get famous? Photo: @thekidlaroi_leaks

Source: Instagram

Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard was born on 17th August 2003 in Waterloo, near the south of Sydney. As of December 2021, he is 18 years old.

The Kid Laroi's height

Some sources have reported that he is 5'7″. However, most people find this hard to believe since Justin Bieber is 5'9".

The Kid Laroi's career

Howard began recording rap over beats using his mother's phone. He would upload them on SoundCloud. His first rap name was FC6.

In 2015, he collaborated with DJ Marcus Jr and formed Dream$Team. DJ Marcus played an instrumental role in his music career by guiding him through recording, promoting and developing buzz. He also met his producer Khaled Rohaim at a studio in Sydney, and they worked on several projects together. In 2017, Howard signed a development deal with Sony Australia.

How did The Kid Laroi get famous?

On 16th August 2018, he released his debut EP, 14 with a Dream. It was a collaboration with Miracle, B Wise and Manu Crooks. He worked with rapper Juice Wrld that same year while supporting him on his Australian tours. He lived with Juice Wrld in Los Angeles, learning how the studio and recording process worked.

The Kid Laroi's songs

Which song blew up The Kid Laroi? He gained international recognition when he released the music video for his song Let her Go. These are his other songs that have either been certified gold or platinum:

Diva featuring Lil Tecca

featuring Lil Tecca Addison Rae

Fade Away with Lil Tjay

with Lil Tjay Go with Juice Wrld

with Juice Wrld Tell Me Why

Need You Most (So Sick)

(So Sick) So Done

Reminds Me of You with Juice Wrld

with Juice Wrld Without You

Stay

He has also featured in the following songs:

Go Dumb with Y2K featuring Blackbear and Bankrol Hayden

with Y2K featuring Blackbear and Bankrol Hayden Costa Rica (Remix) Bankrol Hayden featuring the Kid Laroi

(Remix) Bankrol Hayden featuring the Kid Laroi Hell Bent Tokyo's Revenge featuring the Kid Laroi

featuring the Kid Laroi My City Onefour featuring the Kid Laroi

featuring the Kid Laroi All My Life Kenece featuring the Kid Laroi

featuring the Kid Laroi Hate the Other Side Juice Wrld and Marshmello featuring Polo G and the Kid Laroi

Juice Wrld and Marshmello featuring Polo G and the Kid Laroi Wrong featuring Lil Mosey

featuring Lil Mosey Not Fair featuring Corbin

featuring Corbin Speak Internet Money featuring the Kid Laroi

Internet Money featuring the Kid Laroi Tragic featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Internet Money

featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Internet Money F*ck You, Goodbye featuring Machine Gun Kelly

featuring Machine Gun Kelly No Return Polo G featuring the Kid Laroi and Lil Durk

Polo G featuring the Kid Laroi and Lil Durk Unstable Justin Bieber featuring the Kid Laroi

Justin Bieber featuring the Kid Laroi Not Sober featuring Polo G and Stunna Gambino

featuring Polo G and Stunna Gambino Still Chose You featuring Mustard

The Kid Laroi's albums

Howard released his debut album, F*ck Love, on 24th July 2020. Benny Blanco, Bobby Raps, Cashmere Cat and Taz Taylor handled the album's production.

The Kid Laroi's net worth

Was the Kid Laroi born rich? No, he was born in relative poverty. Nonetheless, his net worth is $4 million.

The Kid Laroi's girlfriend

The Kid Laroi's girlfriend. Photo: @katarina.deme

Source: Instagram

Is The Kid Laroi in a relationship? Yes, he is currently dating Katarina Deme, a social media personality. She has more than one million followers on Instagram and Tiktok. She often shares photos of them on her social media accounts.

These details about The Kid Laroi's net worth summarize his life so far. He has had his fair share of ups and downs, but his victory is the icing on the cake.

READ ALSO: Jalen Rose's net worth, age, wife, children, contract, salary, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently published moving details about Jalen Rose. He would best be described as the Jack of all trades.

Jalen Rose is a retired professional basketball player, philanthropist, entrepreneur and media personality. Besides his heroic career background, he enjoys a massive following online.

Source: Briefly News