Who is Lauren Silverman? Age, children, husband, height, career, net worth

Lauren Silverman and Simon Cowell kept most of their relationship out of the limelight because she was married. However, it went public in 2013 when news about her being pregnant for him went viral. Simon Cowell is a familiar face on The X Factor, America's Got Talent, and Britain's Got Talent television shows. He is the strictest judge on these reality shows.

So, is Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman still together? Cowell confirmed their engagement to CNN on Wednesday, 12th January 2022, after 13 years of dating. So, who is Lauren Silverman's ex-husband? Please find more details about how Simon handled her divorce and what her ex-spouse does for a living.

Lauren Silverman's biography

Lauren Silverman's age is 44 years as of 2021. Carole and Steven Davis had her on 26th July 1977 in Florida, USA, and she has a sister called Nicole Davis. Lauren Silverman's height is 5 feet 5 inches. Her brown eyes and black hair are a beauty to behold.

Lauren Silverman's career

Information about her educational background is currently off the record. So, what does Lauren Silverman do for a living? She is a multimillionaire New York City socialite. Celebritynetworth estimates Lauren Silverman's net worth as $10 million.

There are countless Lauren Silverman's social profiles online, but none of it is officially verified as hers. Hence, it is hard to tell whether she is on social media or not.

How did Lauren Silverman and Simon Cowell meet?

They first met in Barbados' Sandy Lane resort in 2004 when she was on vacation with her then-husband of ten years, Andrew Silverman. After that, the men became friends, and Simon continued dating other women, including Mezhgan Hussainy (makeup artist) and Terri Seymour (journalist).

Simon regretted being engaged to Mezhgan from 2010 to 2011 and secretly started dating Andrew's wife. However, when news about her pregnancy came out in 2013, the British music tycoon (now age 62) promised not to see her in person until her Andrew confirmed that they had reached a divorce settlement.

Meanwhile, he looked forward to starting a new life with his baby mama and their unborn son. Simon also requested the public to respect their privacy. Lauren Silverman's ex-husband filed for divorce in July, citing adultery on his wife's part.

In November, Lauren's attorneys (Robert S Cohen and Bernard Clair) released a public statement that they had finalized the divorce process and moved on. During the 2018 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Simon publicly called her his rock.

Although Lauren Silverman and Andrew Silverman had joint custody for Adam, the child stayed in Manhattan with his dad while attending the same private school.

Lauren Silverman's children

It was rumoured that the AGT judge gave her a $10 million mansion even she delivered their son. The child was born on 14th February 2014 and was named after his paternal grandfather, Eric Cowell.

Meanwhile, the divorce settlement required Simon to stay away from Adam Silverman (Lauren's son with ex-spouse) or pay a $50,000 penalty. The strict divorce stipulation lasted until January 2015.

Simon said he was not proud of what happened and did not wish to hurt anyone in an interview with The Mirror. However, his relationship with Lauren happened, and Eric's birth overshadowed the affair.

In 2021, the tycoon hoped his son would oversee his business someday. He also desired to have more children since he had a younger brother. Simon Cowell's net worth is $600 million. He makes most of his money as a judge and producer of AGT, BGT, and The X-Factor.

When did Simon Cowell propose?

According to The Sun, the music mogul proposed to her on 2021's Christmas eve during the couple's holiday in Barbados. The engagement surprised many because Simon never wanted to marry. Meanwhile, the couple has had a fair share of relationship challenges.

For instance, Lauren confronted judge Alesha Dixon of Britain's Got Talent backstage during the London auditions for suggesting she and Simon were loose. Also, the news had it that Lauren's angry messages implied that Simon cheated on her with judge Mel B of America's Got Talent.

What does Lauren Silverman's ex-husband do?

Andrew Silverman will be 47 years old in 2022. He was born in Manhattan, New York, and his brother is called Alexander. Their parents (Allen and Eleonore Silverman) are real-estate tycoons. They established The Andalex Group in 1980.

The family owns a $4.5 million home in Stamford, Connecticut, and apartments in Manhattan. Meanwhile, Andrew owns Silver Entertainment and Gaming and buys sports and gambling venues from bankrupt companies. His worth is around $30 million.

Lauren Silverman might be the first woman to convince America's Got Talent judge to settle down after years of being labelled a womanizer. Moreover, the world wishes them a happy ever after as it waits for the wedding bells.

