Who is Pastor Brandon Hatmaker? Age, girlfriend, resigns, affair accident, worth

Brandon Hatmaker is an American pastor best known for being the former husband of Jen Hatmaker, a famous American author, TV presenter, and speaker. He was having a good time with his family and ventures before the news about his divorce process from his wife of over three decades broke the internet. Since then, the interest in knowing more about his personal life and pastoring has increased.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

American pastor Brandon Hatmaker. Photo: @junkgypsy

Source: Twitter

Who is Brandon Hatmaker? He is a well-known novelist, pastor, and television host. He became the buzz of the town after appearing on an HGTV show with his ex-wife Jen Hatmaker. Since his divorce from his wife became a discussion topic online, he further shot into the limelight.

Brandon Hatmaker's profile summary

Full name: Brandon Hatmaker

Brandon Hatmaker Date of birth: 25th of July, 1972

25th of July, 1972 Age : 50 years (as of 2022)

: 50 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Colorado, United States of America

Colorado, United States of America Current residence: Austin, Texas, US

Austin, Texas, US Profession : Pastor, author, reality TV star, and philanthropist

: Pastor, author, reality TV star, and philanthropist Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Height : 6 feet and 2 inches

: 6 feet and 2 inches Weight : 78 kilograms

: 78 kilograms Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-wife: Jen Hatmaker

Jen Hatmaker Children : Syndey Beth, Remy, Caleb, Gavin, and Ben

: Syndey Beth, Remy, Caleb, Gavin, and Ben Education : Oklahoma Baptist University

: Oklahoma Baptist University Brandon Hatmaker's Instagram handle: @brandonhatmaker

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Background information

The pastor and author was born on the 25th of July, 1972, in Colorado, United States of America. So, how old is Brandon? Brandon Hatmaker's age is 49, but he will celebrate his 50th birth date in July 2022. Born to a pastor, he spent most of his childhood in Colorado alongside his siblings.

As for his educational background, Hatmaker attended Oklahoma Baptist University after his secondary education and graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor's degree in arts.

Brandon and his ex-wife Jen. Photo: @ZczZzcz

Source: Twitter

Besides being a dog lover, Brandon likes fast cars, high-speed motorcycles. He once shared a picture of himself and his son riding their motorcycles together. But unfortunately, news of Brandon Hatmaker's accident came as a surprise to some of his fans when he came off his bike one day. Nevertheless, his helmet saved him from any injuries.

Career

Pastor Brandon Hatmaker co-founded the Austin New Church in Austin, Texas. Similarly, after over 20 years of work in an NGO, he founded and works as a Managing Partner of The Legacy Collective. The community foundation aims to find sustainable housing, prevent child trafficking and provide health care.

As a writer, the pastor has written three books, including Barefoot Church: Serving The Least In A Consumer Culture, The Justice Primer: An 8-Week Guide To Social Impact, and A Mile Wide. He has also been on The Bachelorette television show.

He co-starred in the HGTV and DIY Network series, My Big Family Renovation.

Brandon Hatmaker's affair and divorce saga

Pastor Hatmaker was married to Jen, a famous American author, TV presenter and speaker. They tied the knot on the 30th of December, 1993, and so far, their union was blessed with five children: Syndey Beth, Remy, Caleb, Gavin, and Ben.

At some point, Jen made news headlines when she cast her votes for the LGBT community. Unfortunately, this came after the revelation that one of the Hatmaker's children, Sydney, was gay, which the family knew years before the public announcement. Consequently, LifeWay Christian Resources, one of the major distributors of the author's books, declined further sales of books and materials written by Jen Hatmaker.

Unfortunately, the lovebirds had to call it quits, although they did not share the reasons behind their resolve to divorce. However, in a post that Jen shared on her Instagram page in September 2020, she said in part:

We are in a moment with no handbook and without a single notion how to manage this privately, let alone publicly. Brandon and I are divorcing. I’m not sure how to say it, and I still can’t believe I’m even saying it, but Brandon and I are divorcing. Although we are the only ones who know the specifics, this was absolutely unexpected, and I am still in shock as we speak.

The news that Brandon Hatmaker resigns from church became widespread among the community. As a result, he took to his Instagram page and shared a long post, encouraging fans and concerned people to desist from harassing him by sending him malicious messages. Hatmaker also urged people not to pry into his life, mainly because of the divorce.

Pastor Hatmaker giving a speech. Photo: @HatmakerBrandon

Source: Facebook

Who is Brandon Hatmaker's girlfriend?

As published on the Celebs In-Depth website, the Austin Church's pastor has found love in Tina. This came as a part of Brandon Hatmaker's recovery plans from the divorce trauma. According to the site, the pastor was not after another person to date, although he knew he needed to start over. Nevertheless, since Brandon Hatmaker and Tina Green, they bonded, and it has continued since.

How much is Brandon Hatmaker worth?

According to Biography Mask, his net worth is estimated at $5 million. He must have made this much from his book sales and other business endeavours.

Where is Brandon Hatmaker today?

Although the American pastor and author has not revealed where exactly he is on any of his social media accounts, considering the details on his Twitter account, it is safe to conclude that he is presently in Austin, Texas. Besides, is Brandon Hatmaker still a pastor? Information on that is not presently available.

Brandon Hatmaker may not have made news headlines for the right reasons, especially due to his position among the Christian folks, he has tried to move past the pains caused by the divorce. While no one can tell precisely where he is and what he does, it is believed that he must be doing well for himself and strategising.

READ ALSO: Who is Tara Beane? Everything you need to know about Billy Beane's wife

Tara Beane is the wife of retired professional American Baseball legend, Billy Beane. As published on Briefly.co.za, she is a mother of twins and invests more time in her immediate family.

Tara has been married to the ultimate love of her life, Billy Beane, for over two decades. Check the article to learn more about her.

Source: Briefly News