Meet Valerie Silverstein, Andrew Dice Clay's spouse's biography

Andrew Dice Clay has achieved iconic status as a comedian, actor, and musician in the entertainment industry. His larger-than-life persona has endeared him to countless fans over the decades. Many of his fans are now curious to explore his personal life, especially his relationship with Valerie Silverstein.

As Andrew Dice Clay's romantic escapades continue to pique the interest of many, Valerie Silverstein's name has become a popular buzzword in the love life of the legendary comedian, actor, and musician.

Andrew Dice Clay's spouse profile summary

What is Andrew Dice Clay's real name?

Andrew Dice Clay's real name is Andrew Clay Silverstein. His parents are Jacqueline and Fred Silverstein. Besides, he is an American comedian, actor, musician, and producer. Andrew adopted the stage name, The Diceman, to complement his real name in 1983.

In the late 1980s, Andrew Dice Clay gained widespread popularity for his bold, masculine, and controversial character involving profane language and derogatory terms based on race. He has released several stand-up comedy albums and starred in films.

How old is Andrew Dice Clay?

Andrew Dice Clay is 65 years of age as of 2023; he was born on 29 September 1957 in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, New York, United States. He is of Jewish descent and holds American citizenship.

Does Andrew Dice Clay have a wife?

As of 2023, Dice Clay is not married, but he has been married three times in the past. His first marriage was to Kathy Swanson, which lasted from 1984 to 1986. Clay married Kathleen "Trini" Monica from 1992 to 2002 before tying the knot with Valerie Vasquez in 2010 before they divorced.

The comedian was previously in a relationship with Eleanor Kerrigan but never married. At the same time, he had been romantically linked to Terri Garber, Victoria Jackson, and Sandy Shore. It is speculated that he is in a relationship with a woman whose identity is yet to be disclosed, but she frequently features on the comedian's Instagram account.

Who is Valerie Silverstein?

Valerie Silverstein is the ex-spouse of comedian and actor Andrew Dice Clay. She was born on 30 June 1982 in New York, USA, and is of white ethnicity. Her birth name was Valerie Vasquez before marrying Andrew, and she changed her last name to Silverstein after the marriage.

Does Andrew Dice Clay have kids?

Clay and his second spouse, Kathleen "Trini" Monica, have two sons, Maxwell Lee and Dillon Scott. Interestingly, Max, their older son, has pursued stand-up comedy like his father, and occasionally, he performs as an opening act for his dad's shows.

Valerie's personal life

Valerie Silverstein's relationship with her ex-husband, Andrew Dice Clay, before their marriage is unknown. However, the details of their wedding are well-documented. They tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2010 in Las Vegas.

Valerie Silverstein and Andrew Dice Clay's marriage ended in 2014 after Andrew filed for divorce on 18 March of that year and was finalised in April. However, despite the legal proceedings, they were reportedly happy with the divorce, and there were no indications of any bitter feelings between them. Valerie has moved on and has made references to her current boyfriend in her online posts.

Career

Silverstein began her professional journey as a hairdresser and was successful in this field before she became famous. Despite marrying the well-known comedian Andrew Clay, Valerie continued to pursue her passion for hairdressing and make-up artistry.

In addition to her love for beauty and fashion, Valerie has a natural cooking talent. Her culinary expertise led her to launch an Instagram account where she shares her recipes with fans. As an influencer, she has successfully built a career as a businesswoman, leveraging her skills and passions to create a fulfilling professional life.

Valerie Silverstein's movies and TV shows

Valerie Silverstein is known for her appearances on popular TV shows. While not known for her acting career, she was featured on the Fox cooking show, My Kitchen Rules, where she competed alongside her ex-husband. The couple won the competition.

She appeared on the Andrew Dice Clay: Indestructible special, where she was credited as a producer and appeared on the Rachel Ray Show.

Valerie Silverstein's social media

The businesswoman has an active presence online. Valerie Silverstein's Instagram posts pictures and updates about her businesses and entrepreneurial endeavours. She has created separate Instagram accounts to showcase her cooking, hair styling, make-up, and other interests.

Valerie Silverstein's net worth

Although Valerie Silverstein runs a successful business, her net worth remains undisclosed. However, her former spouse has accumulated a significant fortune from his prosperous career, with an alleged net worth of $10 million.

Valerie Silverstein has come a long way, from her failed marriage to comedian and actor Dice Clay, to now building a successful career as a businesswoman, cook, hairstylist, and influencer. Although her marriage to her ex lasted a short time, it gave her prominence and launched her to stardom.

