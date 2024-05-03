The Uzalo actor Sibonile Ngubane recently explained why he had joined the MK Party

A Twitter (X) user, @Bhambatha_The_G, posted a video of the star campaigning with other MK Party members

In the midst of all, the MK Party President Jacob Zuma will be attending the court hearing at the Luthuli House

With just weeks away from the national elections, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has been gaining a lot of traction and many Mzansi celebs have been joining forces with the political party.

Uzalo actor Sibonile Ngubane joins MK Party

Social media has been buzzing ever since Jacob Zuma's political party was announced, and it'll be going head-to-head with the ANC to fight for the number one spot.

Recently, Mzansi's Umkhokha: The Curse and Uzalo actor Sibonile Ngubane joined forces with the MK Party. In a video posted on Twitter (X) by @Bhambatha_The_G, Ngubane is seen campaigning with other MK members, and he also explains his reasons behind joining the political party.

The video was captioned:

"Actor Sibonile Ngubane AKA Khathaza from Uzalo."

Watch the video below:

Why is Jacob Zuma facing a disciplinary hearing?

Earlier on, it was reported that the president of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, was expected to stand before a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, 7 May 2024. The ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) released a notice stating that Msholozi was charged with two counts.

According to SABC News, Zuma is accused of contravening the ANC constitution when he publicly endorsed the MK Party on 16 December 2023 and for appearing on the candidate list for the MK Party. The notice served to the MK Party's now-leader was shared by @ZANewsFlash on X.

Thabo Mbeki slams Jacob Zuma

Briefly News reported that former president Thabo Mbeki accused his successor, Jacob Zuma, of helping to weaken SARS. Mbeki bashed Zuma at the 30th anniversary of the country’s democracy in Freedom Park, Tshwane, on 30 April 2024.

The former leader categorised Zuma’s alleged actions as counter-revolutionary and suggested that Msholozi was part of apartheid agents who infiltrated the ANC post-1994.

