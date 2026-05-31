Mel Viljoen explained away the allegations of grocery theft alongside her husband, Peet Viljoen, in the United States, in a video

Activist Bianca shared a look at an official interview where Mel Viljoen claimed shoplifting was caused by a misunderstanding at a checkout counter

Mel described their arrest as a ploy against her and Peet as celebrities, which sparked significant public debate among online users

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Activist shares Mel Viljoen's exclusive interview about alleged theft in the USA. Image: Hlatsembu / X / @biancasays3 / TiKTok

Source: UGC

According to Mel, she and Peet were arrested on 10 March 2026 because of confusion when her bank card was declined during a transaction. She said the technical failure led to accusations of theft. Mel Viljoen also leaned on her commitment to Christian values and the stability of her marriage to Peet Viljoen to debunk the accusations.

Social commentator and activist @biancasays3 reposted a video of Mel Viljoen's interview with Netwerk24. The reality TV star maintained that she and Peet's arrest situation was a procedural error. During the interview, Viljoen showcased her branded items. She argued that the American media and legal systems often sensationalise minor mistakes made by high-profile individuals to create more dramatic narratives. In her view, what was a checkout error was turned into a criminal accusation. Mel defended Peet, saying he was innocent:

“Poor Peet, he was always only pushing the trolley, and he tried to figure out what I did wrong.”

Mel vouched for her husband, Peet Viljoen, in her interview. Image: AdvoBarryRoux / X

Source: Twitter

She maintained that they were never convicted of a crime and any legal judgments against them were "default judgments," because their legal representative failed to appear in court, rather than as a result of a proven criminal offence. Watch the video below:

Mel Vliljoen sparks doubts

Despite Viljoen’s explanations, online users remained sceptical. Many viewers questioned her self-identification as a "celebrity" to explain why she was targeted by the media.

🇿🇦Lilorne🇿🇦 was stunned:

"Gosh, I admire her ability to lie without flinching. I mean. I needed that ability so many times😂. delulu."

Richard said:

"In Afrikaans they say "jy skiet spek" when you tell lies. Sy skiet nie spek nie, sy gooi varke rond."

Nomagugu🧸🫧 exclaimed:

"Delusional"

Slow Dancer joked:

"Celebrity in the US? I'm sure."

hope said:

"She's not sorry."

🌻Mamami🌻added:

"😂🤣 Never sisi, no. ✋"

fudge wrote:

"Ok, and what about the terrible pink apartment? Was that a lie too."

Mel Viljoen compares South Africa to America after secret return

Briefly News previously reported that former Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen has taken a jab at Americans and their President Donald Trump in her first interview after returning to South Africa. She also commented on the alleged white genocide in South Africa.

Mel Viljoen caught South Africans off guard when she secretly returned to South Africa. After previously revealing why she quietly sneaked into the country, the reality TV star sat down for her first official interview, in which she apologised to South Africans and revealed who paid for her flight back to Mzansi.

In the same interview, Mel Viljoen had some choice words for Americans. She also made a U-turn regarding her views on the alleged white genocide in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News