Mel and Peet Viljoen have continued to get the worst publicity since they were arrested in the United States of America

Most recently, videos of each of their arrests have gone viral and sparked even more speculation about the couple's financial situation, leading an investigative journalism platform to publish clips of their official arrests in the USA

Mel and Peet Vlijoen have continued to how the headlines since they are down fall. The couple was accused of stealing groceries for over six months while in the USA

Mel and Peet Viljoen have been subject to many rules involving their shady dealings. A major news broadcaster on M-Net recently posted photos of the couple being caught by the law in the USA.

Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrest brought attention to their finances while in America. Image: Burnerburnerac5 / X / Smar Berber /Pexels

Source: UGC

The video released on 14 March 2026 made people realise that the Viljoens may have been struggling to make ends meet. The location of Mel's arrest revealed the pair's life downgrade.

One of the latest platforms to expose Mel and Peet Viljoen is Carte Blanche. The investigative journalist platform we posted videos on, drawing attention to Mel's arrest. The couple was arrested separately. Peet was getting into his Range Rover, while Mel was at their apartment. Watch Catre Blance's video below:

SA speculate about Mel and Peet

The arrest videos left people speculating about what the Viljoens were pretending to have. Snippets hinted to viewers that the couple was really struggling despite past claims of living lavishly. Read people's comments below:

Mel and Peet Viljoen were part of 'Real Housewives of Pretoria'. Image: AdvoBarryRoux / X

Source: Twitter

Shaunre Halgreen said:

"Is it too early for me to ask... did Peet say, his friend is The Orange man? I thought they lived in a mansion..Hai nee ah, die walks langs die California pavements? Hai nee Mel en Oom Peetier."

Norbert Fuhr wrote:

"Driving a Range Rover but cannot buy Groceries??"

Johan Theron commented:

"Didn’t they say they lived in a mansion?"

Dennis Austin exclaimed:

"The so called lap and luxury apartment they spoke of looks a tad average."

James Ellis said:

"But, didn't they stayed in a Mansion like they were announcing it all-over social media."

Mashupje Gad wrote:

"This was a very peaceful arrest...no drama and shouting at the police man. In SA it would have been different ."

Mark Brickles added:

"But didn't he say they paid for 7 families to fly over to USA? Surely they could have helped them out with some leftover food ."

Motlatsi Toy Molotsane joked:

"They're living like Pharas.. iyoo they could've stayed home."

Chad Miller added;

"These 2 can't do anything legally. I'm sure they even make coffee illegally."

Showmax trolls Mel and Peet Viljoen following arrest in Florida

Briefly News previously reported that Showmax is having a field day with the Viljoens following news of their arrest. The major streaming platform in Mzansi threw shade towards Melany and Peet Viljoen in a brutal throwback clip.

The platform is the go-to when seeking to indulge in the Real Housewives franchise. Mel, known famously for being on The Real Housewives of Pretoria, was featured on a season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa, where she engaged with all the other housewives from the other spin-offs.

Source: Briefly News