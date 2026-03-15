Popular content creator CoolStory Bru reacted to the news of Real Housewives of Pretoria stars Mel and Peet Viljoen being arrested in Florida

The couple allegedly stole over thousands worth of groceries from a Publix supermarket over six months

South Africans flooded the comments with a mix of shock, humour, and strong opinions about the couple's dramatic fall from grace

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Cool Story Bru on the left and Mel and Peet Viljoen on the right. Images: @coolstorybru_ and @peetviljoen_law

Source: UGC

South Africa found itself in international headlines again, and content creator @coolstorybru was not going to let it slide without giving his take. He posted his reaction on 12 March 2026, breaking down the story of former Real Housewives of Pretoria stars Mel and Peet Viljoen, who were arrested in Boca Raton, Florida, for allegedly stealing groceries from a Publix supermarket. The couple, who left South Africa after facing accusations, had reportedly been at it for six months before police caught up with them.

According to police documents shared on IOL, the Viljoens allegedly worked together during each visit to the store. Peet would distract the cashier while Mel scanned cheaper items, but bagged more expensive ones. Luxury sparkling waters and Coke Zero were among the things they allegedly walked out with. By 10 March 2026, the total losses at the Publix store had climbed to $5,302, which is around R89,061 (according to Wise currency converter).

When confronted by police, Mel reportedly told them she had been acting alone and that Peet had nothing to do with it. However, officers showed her footage of Peet allegedly stealing by himself on 29 August 2025, and she still maintained her story. She told police she had been unable to work due to visa restrictions and that she was simply in survival mode. The two were booked at West Palm Beach's Main Detention Centre and each charged with organised retail theft. Their bonds were set at $10,000 each, which is roughly R168,000 (according to Wise currency converter).

Watch the TikTok clip below:

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Mzansi curious about the Viljoen arrest in the US

South Africans had plenty to say in the comments about the Viljoen arrest story on TikToker @coolstorybru_'s clip:

@Emma wrote:

"WHY MY SURNAME 😭"

One user said:

"She was one of the richest housewives."

@Singalakha asked:

"Tammy Taylor couple?"

@user4864624128304 told CoolStory Bru:

"One thing about you, you are not biased."

@Tiana Flo 🇿🇦 said:

"Justice for aunty Tammy Taylor and all the Tammy Taylor victims."

@Dereal paradise asked:

"Who's 'we'?"

@My name means 5 ✝️ wondered:

"What does Trump think about this?"

Headshots of Mel and Peet Viljoen. Images: @coolstorybru_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

More on Mel and Peet Viljoen's US arrest

Briefly News recently reported on a South African content creator who turned the Viljoen scandal into a comedy skit.

recently reported on a South African content creator who turned the Viljoen scandal into a comedy skit. In another story, police body cam footage of the actual moment Peet and Mel Viljoen were arrested in Florida surfaced online and had South Africans watching in disbelief.

Briefly News also took a look at five times the Viljoens had run-ins with the law before the Florida arrest, and the list goes further back than most people realised.

Source: Briefly News