American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal surprised his South African support driver Jerome Joel, 44, with a brand new Volvo

Jerome drove behind Jason for over two weeks at around 15 km/h, acting as his motivator, photographer, laundry assistant, and protector on the road

The heartwarming surprise was caught on camera and left South Africans and fans around the world completely emotional

Jason Vanporppal surprises Jerome with a car. Images: @jaayfilms

Source: Instagram

American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal pulled off one of the most heartwarming surprises South Africa has seen in a while. Jason shared the video on Instagram on 9 June 2026, showing the moment he hid in the back seats of a brand new Volvo at a Johannesburg dealership, waiting for Jerome Joel to walk in.

Jerome had no idea what was coming. Staff kept him busy by showing him different cars around the showroom. Then they led him to the one where Jason and Lisa were hiding. The moment the door opened, the two jumped out, screaming surprise. Jerome froze, turned away toward the window, and then came back and wrapped both of them in a long, warm hug. His hands were trembling.

Jason said that it was too hard to keep such a big secret.

Jerome and Jason's story

Jerome Joel, 44, became one of South Africa's most loved figures after stepping in to support Jason during the final leg of his 5,500 km Skate Across Africa journey. When the two Ugandan skateboarders who were meant to accompany Jason into South Africa couldn't get visas, the Winnie Mabaso Foundation stepped in. They provided a vehicle and assigned Jerome to accompany Jason safely from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

For over two weeks, Jerome drove behind Jason at an average speed of about 15 km/h. He kept him motivated, took photos, helped with laundry and made sure he stayed safe on the road.

The two built a bond that viewers across the world described as a father-and-son relationship. Jason completed the full 106-day journey in Cape Town, and Jerome was right there with him.

Jerome will keep the Volvo for four months and serve as an ambassador for the brand.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Mzansi loves Jason and Jerome's bond

People from around the world reacted to the beautiful moment on Jason's Instagram page:

@johnny_in_training said:

"Loving all the cameras on Jerome. He really is a legend, and he has shown the world what South Africans are truly like. 🇿🇦"

@kuli7seven wrote:

"This content is next level, drama, comedy, suspense, love it 😂😂❤️"

@xoxovalgarza said:

"The sneaky conversation is everything. 😂❤️ Ahh I'm so happy for Jerome!! 🤩"

@merod07 wrote:

"@volvocarsa thank you for helping this very well-deserved individual. God will bless your company, and all the exposure will make it bloom like a wildflower. 🙏🇺🇸🇿🇦"

@be_stressgone said:

"OMG, this is hilarious 😂🤣 You guys are just the BEST!!! ❤"

@the_dagga_duchess wrote:

"❤️❤️ Amazing 👏👏"

@nolvia.murillo.1 said:

"🥰🥰 Sooo sweetie, what a great surprise. ❤️😍"

Jerome walking into a Volvo car dealership. Images: @jaayfilms

Source: Instagram

More on Jason Vanporppal in South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on Jason's emotional TikTok announcing he was leaving South Africa.

recently reported on Jason's emotional TikTok announcing he was leaving South Africa. Jason made it clear after spending time in Cape Town that he had no intention of going home anytime soon, and his reason why had South Africans beaming with pride.

A drone attacked Jason mid-speech in front of a Cape Town crowd the day after he finished his 106-day journey, and South Africa's reaction was not what anyone expected.

Source: Briefly News