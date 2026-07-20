A Bloemfontein woman secretly told Spur staff it was her boyfriend's birthday while they were out for dinner

The boyfriend was visibly shocked when staff arrived at their table singing, and tried to make a quick exit

South Africans flooded the comments section with reactions, with many saying their partners would never forgive them

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The boyfriend tried to escape, and the waitress blocked him. Image: @ck.loveseries

Source: TikTok

A Bloemfontein woman pulled off a classic restaurant prank on her unsuspecting boyfriend, and the whole thing was caught on camera.TikToker @ck.loveseries posted the video on 1 July 2026, showing the moment Spur staff arrived at their table singing a birthday song for her boyfriend. He had no idea it was coming. His reaction, somewhere between shock and a desperate urge to disappear, was what sent the clip viral. The caption from user @ck.loveseries said it all:

"I couldn't stop laughing, the way he said shhh."

What made the clip even funnier for viewers was the waitress who stepped in and physically blocked him from escaping the table, refusing to let him avoid his moment in the spotlight.

Spur staff steal the show

The video by user @ck.loveseries racked up over 5,000 comments, with many praising the waitress for committing so fully to the bit. Others joked that their own partners would be sleeping on the couch after a stunt like that.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Here is how South Africans reacted in the comments

Star Madiba wrote:

"No, but where was he going?"

Khumbu said:

"Mine would be so happy, o rata attention (he loves attention)"

Tumelo shared:

"Jonasi realising he is losing tenders."

Sthembile Ncube commented:

"My man would not talk to me for the entire night."

Makgauta Jeanette Tl wrote:

"You are a legend for this!"

Charlise applauded:

"The waitress is a real one!"

EverydaywitShea shared:

"I love waiter, she understood the assignment"

Pearl Mothoagae wrote:

"That's what you do to people who stay on their phones njalo niphumile (whenever you go out)."

Minenhle Sne Shandu commented:

"He will never take you to Spur again."

3 Other Briefly News stories about Spur

Parents are highlighting the Queenswood Spur in Pretoria for its free indoor play area, offering children a place to play while families enjoy a meal.

A woman's TikTok video of her experience having a birthday at a South African family restaurant.

A TikTok user treated an elderly couple to their very first Spur experience, and 62-year-old Uncle Shorty had never been to the restaurant in his entire life.

Source: Briefly News