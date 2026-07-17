An Afrikaner boy went viral on TikTok after a video showed him performing a Zulu traditional dance with full energy and commitment

South Africans online compared him to the late Johnny Clegg, the musician famous for bridging cultures through Zulu music and dance

Thousands of viewers flooded the comments to express how the clip moved them and what it meant for South Africa's rainbow nation

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The visual on the right showed the little boy doing the Zulu dance. Image: @fromapleaceyouwillnotsee

Source: TikTok

A young Afrikaner boy captured South Africa's heart after a TikTok video showed him performing a Zulu traditional dance with the kind of energy and confidence that stopped people mid-scroll. The clip, posted by TikTok user @fromapleaceyouwillnotsee, pulled in 837 comments as viewers from across the country reacted with warmth, laughter and pride.

The boy threw himself into the dance without holding back, his movements drawing cheers and smiles from those watching. For many South Africans, the sight of a young white boy fully embracing Zulu culture felt like something worth celebrating.

Watch the TikTok video below:

A new Johnny Clegg

The name that kept coming up in the comments was Johnny Clegg, the beloved South African musician who spent his life weaving Zulu music and dance into his own identity. Viewers under user @fromapleaceyouwillnotsee's video saw that same spirit alive in this little boy.

Kwazrela commented:

"Kid is hyper, our new Johnny Clegg."

Mamaki Rahab asked:

"Johnny Clegg, is that you?"

Kilebogile Leeuw commented:

"You know, he's so innocent and lovable. I realised that the only thing that we differ with is colour, but we are one if we can have Ubuntu."

Mamazi commented:

"Really, SA will be a better country tomorrow. Our youth will build a better rainbow nation, without all the baggage of the past."

Madumane wrote:

"Yah no... The country is in the right direction now."

Miranda noted:

"He will be a star. His future is bright."

Rudeboy shared:

"My son is fluent Zulu, Xhosa, Pedi, Afrikaans and English."

Sarha wrote:

"It takes a community to raise a child; he's doing just fine."

User3799336586473 added:

"He is a proudly South African boy."

Sama Emile commented:

"He is very funny; he always comes to my shop in the main street, Jeppetown."

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Source: Briefly News