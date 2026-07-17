A TikTok video showing South African inmates dancing at what appeared to be a correctional facility event went viral on 16 July 2026

The clip sparked a heated debate online about prison conditions and whether inmates deserve leisure activities

South Africans could not stop laughing at the prisoners' outdated dance moves, joking they were sentenced years ago

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A video of inmates dancing at a South African correctional facility sparked both laughter and debate after it was posted on TikTok on 16 July 2026.

Inmates in South Africa danced up a storm. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

The clip, shared by TikTok account @newsnexussa, showed a group of men in orange jumpsuits gathered in an outdoor courtyard under green canopy tents. Sound equipment was set up nearby.

The post by @newnesxussa quickly racked up many comments, with South Africans divided between laughing at the inmates' retro dance moves and debating whether prisoners deserve moments like this at all. Watch the video that got Mzansi talking:

SA notices dance moves from another era

Viewers were quick to point out that the moves belonged to a completely different decade, and the jokes came flooding in.

@Notsponsoredbymom&dad wrote:

"You can see with the dance moves that they were set around 2005."

@Waste agreed:

"Shame man, they are still in 2009."

@nkush added:

"Those moves are from the 90s."

@Themba wrote:

"While families are still grieving their lost ones who are six feet under, the criminals are having the time of their lives. That's the country we live in."

@Mr shaikh listed everything prisoners do not have to worry about:

"No bills, no rent, no light bill, no licence fees, no tax, no VAT, no call centres, no targets, no pressure, no cell phone bills, no groceries, no school fees, no transport fees. Most importantly, no bank charges."

Others pushed back against the outrage.

@Nhlanhla said:

"They're also human at the end of the day. They deserve to smile now and again. Remember, jail is a rehabilitation centre, not a camp."

@MOLOKO added some perspective:

"This is a once-off situation in a year. Prison life is way tough."

Other Briefly News stories about prison

Emotional performances of inmates at the opening of the new Leeuwkop Arts & Craft Centre showcased their musical talents and creative skills.

A viral video of incarcerated men with impressive dancing skills in a South African prison cell and people had a lot to say.

A South African man's unique perspective on prison meals he reportedly experienced while incarcerated, offering a glimpse into life behind bars.

Source: Briefly News