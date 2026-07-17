Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

"Shame They Are Still In 2009": South African Inmates Dancing on Prison Grounds Sparks Debate
People

"Shame They Are Still In 2009": South African Inmates Dancing on Prison Grounds Sparks Debate

by  Rutendo Masasi
2 min read
  • A TikTok video showing South African inmates dancing at what appeared to be a correctional facility event went viral on 16 July 2026
  • The clip sparked a heated debate online about prison conditions and whether inmates deserve leisure activities
  • South Africans could not stop laughing at the prisoners' outdated dance moves, joking they were sentenced years ago

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of inmates dancing at a South African correctional facility sparked both laughter and debate after it was posted on TikTok on 16 July 2026.

Inmates in South Afrixa have dance off
Inmates in South Africa danced up a storm. Image: @newsnexussa
Source: TikTok

The clip, shared by TikTok account @newsnexussa, showed a group of men in orange jumpsuits gathered in an outdoor courtyard under green canopy tents. Sound equipment was set up nearby.

The post by @newnesxussa quickly racked up many comments, with South Africans divided between laughing at the inmates' retro dance moves and debating whether prisoners deserve moments like this at all. Watch the video that got Mzansi talking:

Read also

ANC members hand-washing laundry in video angers South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

SA notices dance moves from another era

Viewers were quick to point out that the moves belonged to a completely different decade, and the jokes came flooding in.

@Notsponsoredbymom&dad wrote:

"You can see with the dance moves that they were set around 2005."

@Waste agreed:

"Shame man, they are still in 2009."

@nkush added:

"Those moves are from the 90s."

@Themba wrote:

"While families are still grieving their lost ones who are six feet under, the criminals are having the time of their lives. That's the country we live in."

@Mr shaikh listed everything prisoners do not have to worry about:

"No bills, no rent, no light bill, no licence fees, no tax, no VAT, no call centres, no targets, no pressure, no cell phone bills, no groceries, no school fees, no transport fees. Most importantly, no bank charges."

Others pushed back against the outrage.

Read also

Man runs into river to escape charging hippo in video of terrifying rural encounter

@Nhlanhla said:

"They're also human at the end of the day. They deserve to smile now and again. Remember, jail is a rehabilitation centre, not a camp."

@MOLOKO added some perspective:

"This is a once-off situation in a year. Prison life is way tough."

Other Briefly News stories about prison

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Musa Mseleku Chanel West Coast Thulasizwe Simelane Bumpy Johnson Miles Raney