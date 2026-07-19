A truck carrying Black Label beer overturned on the road, spilling crates across the scene and attracting people

A crowd quickly swarmed the wreckage, grabbing bottles while one woman tried to sell salvaged beer on the spot

A driver filming from his car was offered a bottle for free after turning down her R10 asking price

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A beer truck seemed to have tipped over along a roadside. A crowd descended on the scattered crates.

A group of people who were looting handed a black label to passing motorists. Image: @cobus_viljoen_.

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @cobus_viljoen_ filmed the chaotic scene on 25 June 2026 from inside a moving vehicle. The footage shows rows of black plastic crates and loose bottles of Black Label beer strewn across the road, with a large group of people wading through the debris and helping themselves to whatever they could carry.

Among the crowd, one woman stood out. Rather than simply taking the beer, she tried to turn the situation into a quick roadside business. One of the men filming from the car asked for a bottle, and when she asked for R10, he laughed off the price. She handed it over for free anyway, accepting that it was, as the mood suggested, mahala for everyone. Watch the scene as it unfolded on TikTok below:

Mzansi discusses beer looting

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say about the opportunistic moment:

@ForCe_VN wrote:

"I can't believe she's selling it right on the spot 😂"

@MIZDEKID_SA said:

"Give me 10 😂 she's making business already 😂"

@Munchies Guy added:

"South Africa is the best country in the world."

@Werries laughed:

"Well, if you can't beat them, join them 🤣"

@KG_ThemNikkaz admitted:

"Why am I never this lucky."

Other Briefly News stories about looting

A TikTok video showed a looting incident involving a cash-in-transit vehicle in the Free State area, and it went viral.

Arrests of five suspects, including a teenager, for business burglary in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, amid escalating tensions surrounding the upcoming demonstrations against undocumented foreign nationals.

An unsettling video from Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal, showcasing men armed with what appear to be AK-47s amidst rising anti-immigration tensions.

Source: Briefly News