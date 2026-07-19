"Embarrassing Us": Crowd Loots Goods After Serious Truck Crash in South Africa Injures 2
- A delivery truck was involved in a serious crash in South Africa, leaving its cargo mangled and scattered across the ground
- Two people were injured in the collision, but bystanders were filmed scavenging spilled snacks and goods from the wreckage
- The footage sparked outrage online, with viewers divided over the behaviour of those seen looting at the crash site
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A delivery truck crash in South Africa left two people injured and triggered a wave of public outrage. Bystanders were filmed looting scattered cargo from the wreckage.
HeidelbergTimes on Facebook shared footage of the aftermath on 18 July 2026, and it quickly drew attention for all the wrong reasons. The video shows the truck that was badly damaged on the R549 Vaal Dam road and the R23.
Rather than standing back after a truck crashed into a wall, a large crowd of residents were on the crash site and began collecting the spilled goods. People climbed onto the wreckage, rummaged through buckets and broken packaging, and grabbed whatever they could carry. Watch the footage that sparked the debate below:
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SA discusses looting scene
The clip stirred strong reactions online, with many condemning the behaviour of those seen taking goods from the crash site.
@Johan Lockem asked:
"Will a charge be made of theft against them?"
@Takkie Nortje wrote:
"Just can't leave anything alone, lock everyone up, it's not their stuff, flippem looters."
@Mjei Delakufa Bhinca Jazzman said:
"Mxm! You are embarrassing us man!"
@Mariaan Cilliers wrote:
"They are not going to come over anything, I promise you."
@Helen Kearney added:
"Thank you very much. We don't care, sir."
@Jaco Nel said:
"Get in amongst them with a sjambok. It's all language that the bastards understand."
Other Briefly News stories about looting
- A recent looting incident involving a Cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle in the Free State area sparked urgent debates regarding poverty and desperation in South Africa.
- Viewers were stunned when a crowd descended upon a Heineken delivery truck that was involved in an accident, seizing the opportunity to loot beer despite the presence of the South African Police Service (SAPS).
- Chaos that ensued following a car accident involving a delivery truck in the affluent Fourways area of Johannesburg, where motorists were seen looting fabric softener from the wreckage.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za