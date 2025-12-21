Videos on social media showed people the scene of a car accident that resulted in motorists looting

A delivery truck was involved in a vehicle collision, which ended with people going to get their fill of the contents in the truck

People shared their reactions to viral footage of motorists who went to the extra mind to get themselves some free products

A delivery truck was recently mobbed by residents in the Gauteng area. The truck delivering detergent was swarmed by people who decided to take advantage of the vehicle that was involved in an accident.

Fourways motorists looted a delivery truck and were caught on camera. Image: @tndaba

The videos of people making their way to the truck received thousands of views. Many were mortified by the extent to which motorists went for the chance to get items for free.

In a video by @Kayanews, people were caught on camera looting fabric softener. The delivery truck was reportedly in a car accident on a highway. Some got out of their cars to go on foot to collect boxes of Comfort fabric softener. Footage showing motorists holding the delivery goods to their cars circulated on social media.

South Africa slams looters

People felt that the people who looted forgot about the July Unrest in Durban. The chaos in KZN and the man who looted a Woolworths shopping basket is facing conviction. X users pointed out that the clip of the man taking fabric softener to his car in the clip by @KayaNews looked similar to the infamous Woolworths looter.

Fabric softener looters reminded South Africans of the Woolworths looter. Image: ECRnews

Many were also stunned that the people looting were in the affluent Fourways area in Johannesburg, a mere stone's throw away from Sandton, the richest square mile in Africa. Watch the video of people looting fabric softener below:

@iswiegers was unimpressed by the looters:

"Disgusting… I won’t call them people. They are criminals! Taking something that isn’t yours is called stealing."

@mursiwit dragged the people looting:

"What a shameless generation, and they are happy."

@AvainAfrica was outraged by the looting:

"Can we call looting stealing again, because the word looting has lost all meaning in SA."

@DavidMogashoa remarked:

"Some people have no shame. She is even laughing.!!"

@LMkhawane exclaimed:

"This is beyond disappointing shem."

@Waylonjunior added:

"Imagine telling your kids your most infamous crime was… blocking the N1 for fabric softener. Wild."

@Sakhile63755762 was stunned to see looting in Johannesburg North:

"Aren't people rich in Fourways? Looting an overturned truck?"

@dramadelinquent slammed looting:

"Such disgusting behaviour."

@Naki_Nephawe was worried about the delivery truck driver:

"I always feel so bad for the drivers in situations like these, cause they’ll probably be in trouble at work."

