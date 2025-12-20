TikTok Video of Residents Ignoring House Fire in Township Enrages South Africa
- A TikTok video showed a a disaster in progress on a house in a township
- The clip showed that most people were minding their business even after seeing that a house was going to be terribly damaged
- South Africans were amazed after watching the video of people who had no sense of urgency after seeing danger
In a video on TikTok , people were unmoved by a scene of danger that was unholding in front of them. A house was close to being ruined and people only watched.
The video of the ruined home received thousands of likes. People commented on the video speculating about why no one stepped in to try stop the disaster.
In a video @the.return.of.ice0 showed a house that was on fire. Flames were growing and engulfing the home and people in the neighborhood were simply passing by. The video showed that no one was making any noise to call for help to save the home.
South Africa concerned by burning house
People commented on the video by @the.return.of.ice0 criticising people who were just watching a house burn down. Many were puzzled about why no one was doing anything to put out the flames. Watch the video of the house on fire and read people's comments below:
@kazy K was triggered by the video:
"Oh my God, my house burnt like this, what a trauma l had👀"
Lindiwe Nkosi exclaimed:
"Yohhhh bahlupha abocamera men, ungafa bebhizi nama video, baphi abonyawupe baphuce lamaphoni. (they are troublesome these cameramen, you will die and they are busy with cameras, where are the pharas to steal their phones?)"
Where_angels_roam was touched over the video:
"🙏I'm.so.sorry to the owners and those affected."
UJ was upset by the burning house scene:
"Eish so sad indeed, and so painful to be hopeless watching your house burning down like this."
Gugu Ngwenya speculated about the fire:
"Gas usage is very dangerous once you forget to turn it off always cause a problem."
Mashadi Nkosi suspected the fire was caused by gas:
"I thought it was a gas fridge, I don't like something to do with gas bona nou."
Lizzy wrote:
"Eish I'm still struggling to build mine. Jooooo is very sad 😭😭😭"
@KEITUW . .. imagined the owners' position:
"Erhhh 😳 this just turned out to be a bad year for them, including bad memories 😭"
miliya critcised bystanders who were not helping:
"People never assist, they are good at taking out phones and taking videos, eish the pain, hopefully lives are safe🥺"
Desire T 🇿🇦 reflected on her trauma with a fire:
"😭 My house was burnt like this, oh oh I don't have anything, but it's okay 😭"
