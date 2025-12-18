Global site navigation

“Durban Is Making Money”: Reconciliation Day Beach Footage Stuns South Africans
People

“Durban Is Making Money”: Reconciliation Day Beach Footage Stuns South Africans

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • A TikTok user uploaded a video showing thousands of beachgoers at a local beach in Durban
  • In the viral clip, several people were seen dancing and singing as the murky-looking waves crashed around them
  • People on the internet responded with mixed reviews, with some noting that the beachgoers were simply having a good time

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

People were stunned to see one of Durban's beaches.
A packed Durban beach stunned the internet. Images: Ono Kosuki / Pexels, @dbntourism / Instagram
Source: UGC

A viral TikTok video, garnering millions of views, showed a beach in Durban packed with people enjoying their time outside on Reconciliation Day. However, social media users were not as excited to see the state of the water.

A TikTok user by the name of Mike WL uploaded the video on 17 December 2025, in which people happily danced and sang in the crashing waves. It seemed as if thousands of beachgoers filled the water, bobbing in unison and stretching as far as the eye could see.

Packed Durban beach sparks a conversation

Read also

"Closing 2025 with a bang": SA celebrates woman getting subsidised flat with view

Thousands of members of the online community flooded the comment section to express their thoughts about the video they had seen on their screens. Many people also discussed the colour of the water and health concerns.

ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!

A woman typing on her phone.
People took to their keyboards after seeing the packed Durban beach. Image: Westend61
Source: Getty Images

@lillyrose_668 shared in the comments:

"Beautiful to see people enjoying themselves, but surely this is a health hazard. There are far too many people in that water."

@simbongile_0 told the online community:

"There are so many people, it even looks like AI."

@_missthato wondered under the post:

"How does a lifeguard save anyone here?"

@katlegophaladi09 stated with a laugh:

"Everyone needs to experience this once in a lifetime."

A surprised @tundra.edits remarked:

"Eish, Durban is making money."

@notificationscentre7 humorously asked the public:

"Why are you swimming in Stoney? Yoh, you guys have money."

@tshidi859 shared their thoughts with people on the internet, writing:

"It's always nice seeing people enjoying their money. When they booked to go to Durban, they were very much aware that it would be packed."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Mike's account below:

3 Other stories about local beaches

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
DurbanKZN - KwaZulu-Natal
Hot:
Ali siddiq Michaela conlin Damian hurley Dstv compact channels Tracy grimshaw