“Durban Is Making Money”: Reconciliation Day Beach Footage Stuns South Africans

A TikTok user uploaded a video showing thousands of beachgoers at a local beach in Durban

In the viral clip, several people were seen dancing and singing as the murky-looking waves crashed around them

People on the internet responded with mixed reviews, with some noting that the beachgoers were simply having a good time

A viral TikTok video, garnering millions of views, showed a beach in Durban packed with people enjoying their time outside on Reconciliation Day. However, social media users were not as excited to see the state of the water.

A TikTok user by the name of Mike WL uploaded the video on 17 December 2025, in which people happily danced and sang in the crashing waves. It seemed as if thousands of beachgoers filled the water, bobbing in unison and stretching as far as the eye could see.

Packed Durban beach sparks a conversation

Thousands of members of the online community flooded the comment section to express their thoughts about the video they had seen on their screens. Many people also discussed the colour of the water and health concerns.

@lillyrose_668 shared in the comments:

"Beautiful to see people enjoying themselves, but surely this is a health hazard. There are far too many people in that water."

@simbongile_0 told the online community:

"There are so many people, it even looks like AI."

@_missthato wondered under the post:

"How does a lifeguard save anyone here?"

@katlegophaladi09 stated with a laugh:

"Everyone needs to experience this once in a lifetime."

A surprised @tundra.edits remarked:

"Eish, Durban is making money."

@notificationscentre7 humorously asked the public:

"Why are you swimming in Stoney? Yoh, you guys have money."

@tshidi859 shared their thoughts with people on the internet, writing:

"It's always nice seeing people enjoying their money. When they booked to go to Durban, they were very much aware that it would be packed."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Mike's account below:

