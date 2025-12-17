“Closing 2025 with a Bang”: SA Celebrates Woman Getting Subsidised Flat With View
- A fortunate woman in Johannesburg shared with her online audience that she had received a flat from the government
- In her viral TikTok video, she was seen joyfully dancing in the structure she could now call her own
- Members of the online community gathered in the comments to congratulate the woman on this monumental occasion
A woman in Johannesburg happily shared that she had finally received her subsidised home. The added cherry on top was that the flat came with a view.
Using the TikTok handle @tshedza047, the woman uploaded a video on 16 December 2025. In the clip, she joyfully danced around the space with the city stretching out behind her.
South Africans congratulate woman
Members of the online community flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and enquiries about the process of acquiring a home.
@lebo.hr.practitio shared their opinion in the comment section:
"Bear in mind that the day you decide to buy a house, you won't qualify for the FLISP because you only qualify for one government subsidy in a lifetime."
"It’s ruining the whole aesthetic": Internet relates as Johannesburg influencer vlogs water shortage
@user5443434074618 congratulated the woman and added:
"Sister, please help me with how to apply. Do I go to their office or what, or if there is a contact number, please help."
@gcinilezitha wondered under the post:
"How much does a credit record influence the outcome of this application?"
@ayabold got candid about the reality they faced in life:
"Unsure of what the requirements are, but I probably don't qualify. There's not a single government benefit I've ever qualified for since birth."
@dkkolobi shared how happy they were for the woman and added in the comments:
"Closing 2025 with a bang, dear. Congratulations."
Watch the TikTok video posted on the woman's account below:
Source: Briefly News
