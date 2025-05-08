A Free State woman transformed her basic RDP house bedroom into a stylish space with new decor and furnishings

The video shows the dramatic change from a simple room with just a bed and curtains to a beautifully furnished space with a headboard, pedestals, and decorative items

Social media users loved her budget-friendly makeover, with many asking where she bought specific items for their home upgrades

A local woman showed off her stunning RDP bedroom makeover. Images: @linah.thuleeh

Source: Facebook

A woman from the Free State province shared how she completely transformed her RDP house bedroom with a stylish makeover this May. Facebook user @linah.thuleeh posted a video showing the impressive before-and-after of her bedroom upgrade.

In the video, the content creator first shows her basic bedroom in the government-subsidised home. The room initially had just a bed with basic curtains on the walls and the typical RDP house ceiling visible above.

The "after" portion of the video reveals a stunning transformation. She added a beautiful mat on the tiled floor, placed a chest of drawers opposite the bed, and installed a standing mirror on one side. The room now features pedestals on both sides of the bed, a headboard, storage cupboards, and new decorative items, including fresh bedding, new curtains, and artwork on the wall.

During the recording, she explains her approach to improving her home:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I don't know what it is, but there's a time in your life, I don't know if it's growth, but you go through a time when you want to change the decor in your home. And you just have to do it month to month. What can you do this month to improve your bedroom or your home?"

She simply captioned the video:

"Bedroom upgrade."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

RDP house renovations

For many South Africans living in RDP houses, personalising and upgrading their homes is a way to create a more comfortable living space. RDP houses (Reconstruction and Development Programme) are government-subsidised homes that are given to qualifying citizens who earn less than R3,500 per month per household.

While these homes provide basic shelter, many recipients like @linah.thuleeh take pride in improving their homes over time. It's worth noting that RDP homeowners need permission to renovate or extend their homes if they've owned them for less than eight years.

Despite space limitations, her video shows how thoughtful decor choices and furniture placement can transform even a modest-sized bedroom into a stylish, comfortable space.

A woman from Free State shared a video showing how she improved her basic RDP bedroom. Images: @linah.thuleeh

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions to the room

The Facebook community was full of praise for her budget-friendly room makeover.

@Sinethemba Snetty Mntsantsa admired:

"Love it. Ooh, I need that rug in my life 😩🥹"

@Zanele Thulisile related:

"I'm at that stage ❤️"

@Precious Mamo Shiri complimented:

"Beautiful and clean ❤️"

@Mpho Karen Nkoana asked:

"Hi babes, where did you buy those cow cushions?"

@Linah ThuLeeh Mabuya replied:

"Sheet Street."

@Mirriam Majola praised:

"Beautiful 🩷🌸💕"

@Nthabiseng Mampolokeng Tsilo joked:

"Margaret Tlali muurr ntse kele ka takealot now🤣🤣"

3 other home makeover stories

Briefly News recently reported on a stunner who flaunted her home makeover that left many internet users in awe, with her TikTok video showing the dramatic before-and-after views gaining massive traction.

recently reported on a stunner who flaunted her home makeover that left many internet users in awe, with her TikTok video showing the dramatic before-and-after views gaining massive traction. TikTok user @everything_zinhle documented her seven-day bedroom transformation that cost only R2,500, showing how she turned a plain, uninspiring space into a stunning, cosy room with wall features.

A local woman impressed Mzansi when she showed off the major renovation project that turned a run-down abandoned house into a beautiful mansion.

Source: Briefly News