South African music producer Zakes Bantwini had many netizens laughing at a recent video he posted

The Osama hitmaker was seen jamming to a Maskandi song with some friends overseas

Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions to the video of Zakes Bantwini and his friends

Zakes Bantwini made his white friends listen to Maskandi music. Image: Ore Huiying and Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, Zakes Bantwini, had many netizens laughing on social media after he posted a video of himself and his friend jamming to the South African music genre, Maskandi.

Recently, the star who celebrated his 44th birthday in May 2025 shared on his Facebook a clip of him teaching his squad from Georgia how to sing the lyrics of a certain Maskandi song, which left many netizens laughing.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Zakes Bantwini's video

Shortly after the star posted a video on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Mvo Carter said:

"He just colonised them."

Rachel Moshoeu responded:

"That's Zulus for you. Never want to be converted, but convert others."

Langelicute Mbatha replied:

"I love how you told them that from now on, they are Zulus; it was not up for discussion."

Simon Mmile commented:

"The song in the background won't sound good if they know what it says."

Somila Makana wrote:

"Grootman doesn't beg them..he tells them that they are Zulus."

Anotha Ngema mentioned:

"What a nice way to distract them just like the way they did."

Bathabile Nkgodi stated:

"They don't have a choice, it is non-negotiable, they are Zulus finish and klaar."

Segos Sphandi shared:

"Grootman South Africa is behind you keep on going your on the right track."

Maswazi Patrick said:

"The world is dominated by BaSotho the is no way that Zulu people pronounce words the way they do it always shaya ecaleni."

Nandi Madida wishes Zakes heartfelt birthday

Meanwhile, netizens react to the video Zakes Bantwini posted on Facebook, on Monday, 26 May 2025, the singer's wife of 12 years, Nandi Madida, penned the sweetest birthday wish on her Instagram page.

Happy Birthday to the melody of my heart for 12 years! @Zakesbantwini You’re not just a musical genius to the world, but also the one who composes the soundtrack of my soul," Nandi said.

"Your music echoes the love and warmth you bring to my life every single day. I’m endlessly grateful for the harmony we share and the symphony of memories we create together. Today, I celebrate you—my muse, my partner, my everything. May your year ahead be filled with as much passion and joy as the music you share with the world. I love you, always," she ended the message.

Nandi Madida bragged about her man with Briefly News, and she hailed him for being a good person who has love for other people.

Nandi Madida hugs Zakes Bantwini from the back while he performs

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nandi Madida had some fans riled up with the stunt she pulled.

A picture of the musician hugging her husband, Zakes Bantwini, from behind while performing went viral, and fans came with mixed reactions.

