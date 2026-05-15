Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe is earning one of the biggest salaries among Southern African footballers playing in Major League Soccer

The former Kaizer Chiefs star’s FC Cincinnati contract sees him earn thousands of rand every hour before bonuses are included

New MLS salary figures have placed Hadebe alongside some of the highest-paid South African players in the league

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Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe is one of the highest paid Southern Africans playing in the MLS. Image: Andy Lyon

Source: Getty Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe is earning one of the biggest salaries among Southern African players in Major League Soccer (MLS), with new figures showing that his earnings now rival some of the top South African earners in the league.

The 2026 MLS Players Salary Guide revealed that the FC Cincinnati centre-back earns a base salary of US$1.08 million (about R17.8 million) annually. His guaranteed compensation rises to US$1.23 million (around R20.3 million).

The salary guide, released by the Major League Soccer Players Association, covers all players contracted as of 16 April 2026.

For many supporters, the figures become even more striking when broken down further. Based on his base salary, Hadebe earns roughly US$90,000 (R1.49 million) per month, around US$20,769 (R342,000) every week and approximately US$2,958 (R48,800) daily.

That works out to nearly US$123 (R2,030) per hour before bonuses and guaranteed additions are factored in

Teenage Hadebe among top Southern African MLS earners

The MLS Players Association explained that guaranteed compensation includes signing bonuses, marketing bonuses and agent fees spread across the length of a player’s contract.

With his guaranteed compensation package standing at US$1.23 million (R20.3 million), Hadebe effectively earns more than US$102,000 (R1.68 million) monthly.

The figures place the Zimbabwean international among the top earners from Southern Africa currently playing in MLS.

Lionel Messi remains the league’s highest earner with guaranteed compensation worth US$28.3 million (R466.9 million).

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min is also among MLS’ biggest earners with compensation reportedly reaching US$11.1 million (R183.1 million).

How Hadebe compares with South African MLS stars

The latest salary figures also showed that Bongokuhle Hlongwane earns a base salary of US$1 million (R18.4 million) at Minnesota United FC.

Meanwhile, Cassius Mailula earns US$350,000 (R6.4 million) at Toronto FC, while Tsiki Ntsabeleng reportedly earns US$230,000 (R4.2 million) at FC Dallas.

Hadebe’s earnings stand out further because he is not listed as a Designated Player, a category usually reserved for global stars on premium contracts.

South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Zimbabwe's Teenage Hadebe are some of the highest earning former PSL stars in the MLS. Image: Jeff Dean

Source: Getty Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender thriving abroad

Hadebe previously played for Kaizer Chiefs before continuing his career overseas.

Teenage Hadebe’s latest MLS salary figures show just how valuable the Zimbabwean defender has become in the United States. While global names still dominate the top of the league’s earnings table, the former Kaizer Chiefs star has quietly positioned himself among the leading Southern African earners in MLS.

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The Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder featured in Rexona South Africa’s latest advert ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with fans praising the midfielder’s growing international profile and joking that “Tebza is global now.”

Source: Briefly News