Eleven people survived a plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean after spending five hours stranded on a life raft near Florida

Rescue crews described the survival story as ‘pretty miraculous’ after all passengers were safely rescued from rough ocean waters

A pilot safely evacuated passengers after engine failure forced a plane to ditch into the ocean during a Bahamas flight

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A terrifying plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean ended in what rescue crews are calling a miracle after all 11 people on board survived and were rescued hours later. The passengers spent nearly five hours floating in the ocean on a small life raft after their aircraft crashed off the coast of Florida.

The picture showcased a plane in the sky. Image: APK

Source: Getty Images

The Beechcraft 300 King Air turboprop had been travelling from Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas to Grand Bahama International Airport when it reportedly experienced engine failure on Tuesday, 12 May 2026. The pilot was forced to ditch the aircraft into the ocean around 50 miles from Vero Beach, Florida.

Despite the frightening emergency landing at sea, the pilot managed to safely evacuate all 10 passengers from the sinking plane and get them onto a yellow emergency life raft. According to AP News, reports stated that three passengers suffered minor injuries during the crash. For hours, the survivors floated alone in rough ocean waters with no way to contact help directly. As dark storm clouds approached, the group reportedly huddled together under a tarp while waiting and hoping someone would find them.

Their rescue came after the plane’s emergency beacon alerted the United States Coast Guard. At the same time, an Air Force Reserve rescue crew happened to already be in the air on a training mission nearby and was redirected to search for the missing aircraft.

Air Force Reserve Major Elizabeth Piowaty later described the rescue as extraordinary. She explained that surviving a plane ditching in open ocean conditions was extremely rare, especially with every passenger making it out alive.

Emergency teams race against time in dramatic ocean rescue

The rescue team quickly located the stranded survivors from the air and dropped additional emergency supplies into the water, including extra life rafts, food and drinking water. Rescue specialists then jumped into the ocean to help bring the passengers to safety.

Captain Rory Whipple, one of the rescue specialists who swam to the survivors, said the group appeared exhausted and traumatised after hours stranded at sea. He explained that the emotional stress of not knowing whether help would arrive had clearly affected them.

Rescue crews worked against time as worsening weather and fuel limitations added pressure to the operation. The final survivor was reportedly hoisted into the rescue helicopter only minutes before the aircraft would have been forced to leave for refuelling.

All 11 survivors were flown to Melbourne Orlando International Airport, where emergency medical teams were waiting. Authorities confirmed that everyone rescued was in stable condition following the ordeal. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to investigate what caused the aircraft’s engine failure.

The visual showcased a plane in the air. Image: APK

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News