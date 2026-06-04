Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz has emerged as the frontrunner to become the club’s next head coach ahead of the new season.

The French tactician is familiar with life at Naturena, having briefly worked alongside Nasreddine Nabi during the club’s 2024 pre-season preparations. However, his stay was cut short after just one week when he accepted an opportunity to join the Moroccan national team setup.

Amid growing speculation linking Da Cruz with the vacant Chiefs position, club legend Tsepo Masilela believes the club’s leadership may value his understanding of the team’s environment over the reputation of more accomplished coaches such as Pitso Mosimane.

Speaking on Soccerbeat, Masilela pointed out that while Da Cruz may not possess the most impressive coaching résumé, his previous involvement with the squad could work in his favour.

“His CV may not stand out compared to some of the bigger names, but he was part of Nabi’s technical team and understands the structures that were being put in place during pre-season,” said Masilela.

He added that coaching appointments are often determined by suitability rather than status.

“Many people ask why Chiefs would look beyond someone like Pitso. But football is not always about hiring the most decorated coach. Every club has a unique culture, philosophy and way of operating. Not every successful coach is the ideal fit for every team.

“You can compare it to someone like Mourinho and Barcelona. Sometimes a coach’s style simply doesn’t align with a club’s identity. Perhaps Chiefs’ management felt that Pitso wouldn’t be the best match for what they are trying to build.”

Da Cruz remains the leading contender

Masilela also backed the club’s decision to move on from co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze. The pair stepped into leadership roles after Nabi’s departure in September and helped guide Amakhosi to a third-place finish in the Betway Premiership.

At this stage, Kaizer Chiefs have not confirmed who will take charge next season, nor have they announced any new arrivals in the transfer market. Nevertheless, Da Cruz continues to be strongly linked with the position and is widely regarded as the favourite to secure the role.

Source: Briefly News