A video of Vuyokazi Nciweni and Thendo Zonzo getting cosy at a nightclub set social media alight

Vuyokazi flatly denied knowing Zonzo, but he went ahead and confirmed their relationship online

Mzansi is divided over who is telling the truth, with fans roasting Vuyo for the contradiction

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Vuyokazi Denies dating Thendo Zonzo. Image:vuyokazi_nciweni, Thend_zonzo_sa.

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi Nciweni is in the hot seat after a clip of her locking lips with Thendo Zonzo at a nightclub went viral, and her response to the whole situation has only made things worse. Instead of owning the moment, she insisted she had no idea who Zonzo was and denied having anything to do with the video circulating online.

However, it seems as though Zonzo himself had other motives regarding the entire drama.

Instead of keeping quiet, Zonzo went ahead and confirmed the relationship publicly, posting content that placed him and Vuyokazi together the morning after their nightclub encounter. X user @joy\_zelda was quick to flag the contradiction, sharing a clip with the caption: "Vuyokazi Nciweni says she's not in a relationship with Tendo zonzo yet he has confirmed they are in a Relationship 🤣😭 so who's lying??"

In the new video posted on her TikTok account and later reshared on X by an X user @JoyZelda, who questioned both of their sides of the story, Vuyo said:

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"There's no relationship. If he posted me, then he should answer why he did that. I'm not dating this guy. Yes, we trended after seeing the video. We met up, and we talked about it. When I look at him, he likes joking around and is the silly type, but there is no relationship," she clarified.

Adding to the drama, Zonzo is reportedly already in a relationship, which makes his decision to publicly brag about Vuyokazi shocking.

SA reacts to Vuyokazi and Zonzo's drama

Peeps had plenty to say about the whole situation. Below are some of the reactions:

@HAVE\_A\_THEORY: "Sbindi must be having a field day with these recent developments 😭😭 uGirl naye kodwa, she went to fetch her life, her body, her degree, her bag.... All that hard work for Zonzo??? She really could've turned her glow story up into a real bag. Kodwa abafana nabo guys😭😭"

@siya\_kobayashi: "So kissing is not dating? Welcome to the modern world"

@Piru4l: "When it's time to lie, and you have to convince everyone else to believe you ....Zonzo I blame you 🤎😭😂😂 they both posted the views from where they were at the following morning"

Vuyokazi and Mpumelelo make amends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vuyokazi Nciweni revealed she and Mpumelelo Mseleku have resolved their differences and are now co-parenting their two children.

Fans were shocked when Mpumelelo showed up at their daughter Mhlophekazi's birthday celebration in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News