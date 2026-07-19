DJ Thendo Zonzo went public with his girlfriend, Hazel Mahazard, on social media after he was exposed for kissing Vuyokazi Nciweni while already in a relationship

Hazel appeared in a video at a luxury Limpopo resort wearing a bomber jacket with "Zonzo" printed on the back, sending a clear message to followers

Online users were quick to point out that she only started appearing on Zonzo's page after the kiss with Vuyokazi went viral

Thendo Zonzo posted his real girlfriend, Hazel Mahazard, after he was exposed for kissing Vuyokazi Nciweni. Images: vuyokazi_nciweni, thendo_zonzo_sa, hazelnotmahazard

Source: Instagram

DJ Thendo Zonzo has been making deliberate moves on social media to reaffirm his relationship with girlfriend Hazel "Mahazard" after he was exposed for sharing a steamy kiss with media personality Vuyokazi Nciweni. Followers, however, are not buying the damage control one bit.

The drama initially erupted when social media users discovered that Zonzo was already committed to Hazel at the time his public moment with Vuyokazi surfaced. Both Zonzo and Vuyokazi quickly distanced themselves from each other once the story broke, but the internet has not let it go.

On 18 July 2026, Zonzo posted a photo of himself and Hazel looking cosy together at a nightclub. He followed it up with a video of Hazel strolling through a luxury resort in Limpopo before turning to reveal the name "Zonzo" emblazoned across the back of her bomber jacket. For many who watched it, the message was impossible to miss — she was not stepping aside.

Hazel is no stranger to public attention. She is widely remembered for her 2021 fallout with musician Prince Kaybee, during which she posted private WhatsApp conversations and a highly sensitive image of him on X (formerly Twitter), exposing his alleged infidelity to his then-girlfriend, radio presenter Zola Mhlongo.

See Thendo Zonzo's posts below.

Mzansi is not impressed

Despite Zonzo's efforts to present a united front with Hazel, online users saw straight through it, noting that Hazel was largely absent from his social media before the Vuyokazi incident.

siwemambumbu6 said:

"He wants the Jonasi title so bad."

sweety._.banana laughed:

"So you are performing for us? We don't care, we just love people's business."

nanausher1 reacted:

"He didn't have pictures of her girl on his page, then boom, after he kisses Vuyokazi, they're all coming. It's giving, 'Post me and show them I'm still your girl.'"

kokie_mk responded:

"Before Vuyo, there were no pictures of her. Both of you must thank Vuyo for the spotlight."

Online users dragged Thendo Zonzo for doing damage control and posting Hazel Mahazard after he was exposed for kissing Vuyokazi Nciweni. Images: thendo_zonzo_sa, vuyokazi_nciweni, hazelnotmahazard

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Thando Thabethe's facial expressions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thando Thabethe's facial expressions during her interview with Nonhle Thema.

The radio personality reacted to Nonhle's remarks during their discussion, with online users impressed that she managed to keep her composure.

Source: Briefly News