Vuyokazi Nciweni posted a cosy nightclub video with her new partner on social media, seemingly hard launching their relationship to her followers

The former reality TV star quickly deleted the clip after it spread online; however, eagle-eyed followers were quick to record the video and republish it

Many netizens shared their thoughts on the couple's relationship, and many did not hold back on their criticism of Vuyokazi's man

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Vuyokazi Nciweni hard-launched her relationship. Images: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Former reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni has a new man, and the internet was quick to notice. In the early hours of 16 July 2026, she posted a cosy video to her Instagram story featuring her partner, Mudau Thendo, during a night out at a nightclub. The couple shared a kiss on camera, with Vuyokazi tagging Thendo directly in the post.

The video did not stay up for long. The mother of two deleted it shortly after, but by then online users had already screen-recorded the footage and circulated it across multiple platforms. Her only response to the chaos was a single word on her Instagram story: "Oops," suggesting the original post may have slipped out unintentionally.

Thendo, who is part of Makhadzi's team, had a very different reaction to the leak. Rather than staying quiet, he leaned into it. Taking to his own Instagram story, he shared a series of event posters and nightclub videos, some of which featured Vuyokazi, and accompanied them with a bold declaration.

"Jealousy is a disease. I'm a lover boy, and I love her."

His message showed that not only was he proud of his new partner, but he was also not scared of showing her off or afraid of what others would say about them.

Watch Vuyokazi Nciweni and Thendo Mudau's video below.

Vuyokazi Nciweni posted "Oops" after sharing her video with her man. Image: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi Nciweni's new partner is proud of their relationship. Image: thendo_zonzo_sa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Vuyokazi Nciweni's new relationship

Social media users were not holding back their opinions on the pairing. Many took aim at Vuyokazi's choice in men, with the comments section turning particularly harsh.

Miss_thangg67 said:

"Ohhh, she keeps on bagging the worst men."

BuhleDMahlangu reacted:

"Once you date a loser, there's no going back. That's her type."

khosi_nkosi1 posted:

"Jumped from a frying pan, straight into the fire."

RolivhuwaLidobo wrote:

"Does she even know who this man is? Yoh, can she just ask anyone from Venda who this man is? I swear if she knew him, she wasn’t gonna post him. Even her baby daddy is better."

Social media criticised Vuyokazi Nciweni's choice in men. Image: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

DJ Fresh seemingly finds love

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Fresh's video with his rumoured new girlfriend.

The veteran broadcaster attended the Durban July, hand-in-hand with a mystery woman, and social media was buzzing with questions.

Source: Briefly News