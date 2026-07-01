Broadcasting veteran DJ Fresh officially returned to morning radio on 1 July 2026 as the new host of Kaya 959's weekday breakfast show

This move reunited DJ Fresh with his trusted producer Thato Mataboge and Mpho Maboi, after twenty years on radio

Listeners welcomed the team, who officially took over the morning slot after Sizwe Dhlomo dramatically exited

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DJ Fresh made a much awaited Kaya 959 debut on 1 July 2026. Photos: @DJ FRESH (SA)﻿.

Source: Facebook

Broadcasting veteran DJ Fresh officially returned to morning radio. On Monday 1 July 2026, he took the helm as the new host of Kaya 959's flagship weekday breakfast show.

DJ Fresh was joined by his long-time on-air collaborator and trusted producer, Thato Mataboge and Mpho Maboi as they took over the 6 to 9 AM slot.

This move marked a significant professional reunion for the broadcasting team as they worked together for the first time about 20 years ago.

DJ Fresh described the collaboration as a full-circle moment, noting that the group felt like they were finally coming home.

"This is a reunion 20 years in the making. That’s the last time Mpho Maboi, Thato and I were on radio together, making this a full circle moment for us. It feels like my wedding day."

He continued,

"We feel like we’re coming home together and we want to make mornings on Kaya 959 essential listening. We want listeners to feel informed, inspired, entertained and connected every single day."

Thato, Mpho and DJ Fresh filled the position after Sizwe Dhlomo's dramatic exit, following a six-year tenure at the station.

For DJ Fresh, the appointment represented a return to the morning radio format that originally helped establish his public profile.

With over thirty years of media experience, Fresh previously anchored popular drive-time and breakfast programs across major South African stations, including YFM, 5FM, and Metro FM.

Kaya 959 management viewed this talent acquisition as a strategic step to strengthen the station's position in the highly competitive Gauteng commercial radio market.

The move came after DJ Fresh quit 938FM early in June 2026, which is the radio station he helped establish alongside Unathi Nkayi.

Public reactions to DJ Fresh's debut on Kaya 959

Kaya 959 posted a video of DJ Fresh and Thato and received numerous uplifts from Mzansi. Lucas Makgobae wrote:

"Fresh was born for radio."

Referring to DJ Fresh's iconic laugh, Lawrence Sithole commented:

"My goal was to hear Dj Fresh laugh within 5 minutes and it happened."

Thabo Kgomo remembered the good old days by writing:

"That's real 99.2 nostalgia right there."

Breakthrough Boundaries said Thato and DJ Fresh are a breath of fresh air and wrote:

"Fresh and Thato are refreshing. Jees! What a fresh start."

SmoothElite Dikgomo commented:

"Now I can switch back to breakfast at Kaya.🙏💯😊"

TaParkes Parkes left a comment much of Mzansi agrees with:

"Now I can wake up excited to go to work... You guys rocked us in our high school days during your Yfm days."

Kgotso Mkgotsotso Selebogo complimented the radio broadcasters by writing:

"Thato le Thato are the best duo to ever do it on breakfast radio.🔥👐"

DJ Fresh from Kaya 959﻿ received a gift from United Stations after his first show on 1 July 2026. Photo: @Kaya 959﻿.

Source: Facebook

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to DJ Fresh replacing him on Kaya 959

In another report about Kaya 959, Briefly News shared that Sizwe Dhlomo broke his silence following the shake-up at Kaya 959. The broadcaster addressed the changes coming to SA radio mornings after DJ Fresh announced his emotional exit from 938FM.

While Dhlomo did not confirm details, his response came as DJ Fresh took over the Kaya 959 Breakfast slot from 1 July 2026.

Source: Briefly News