South African veteran musician Loyiso Bala formally declared he is stepping down from his role as Business Manager for Umhlobo Wenene and Tru FM

Having directed a pair of the Eastern Cape's biggest radio stations, Loyiso Bala shared a statement on his official Instagram page on 30 June 2026

He called his time managing the SABC Eastern Cape Combo one of the most challenging but fulfilling periods of his professional life

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Loyiso Bala announced his exit from SABC’s Eastern Cape Umhlobo Wenene and True FM Radio Stations. Photos: @Loyisobala

Source: Instagram

In his statement, Loyiso Bala wrote that Tuesday 30 June would be his last day.

"Today marks the end of my journey as Business Manager of the SABC's Eastern Cape Combo, Umhlobo Wenene FM and trufm."

He expressed deep gratitude to the teams at both stations for their belief, hard work, and steadfast loyalty, noting that their backing was essential in reaching key goals during his tenure.

"To the UWFM and trufm teams I had the privilege of working with, thank you for your trust, commitment and shared purpose. You gave me more than support. You trusted me, and that is not something I take lightly or will ever forget."

Loyiso Bala additionally showed his appreciation for the producers, on-air talent, and internal partners who supported his management approach, collaborating with him to create powerful radio content for the province's audience.

Although he kept quiet about his future professional plans, he ended his announcement positively, noting his strong belief:

"Enkosi kakhulu. I still believe the best is ahead."

Loyiso Bala announced his exit from SABC’s Umhlobo Wenene and True FM Radio Stations. Photos: @loyisobala

Source: Instagram

Public reactions to Loyiso's exit

Loyiso Bala's exit signals the close of an important era for SABC radio in the Eastern Cape. This is what the fans and supporters had to say.

The veteran musician Loyiso Bala's wife, Jennifer Bala, who he often gushes over on social media, showed her love by commenting:

"You went far beyond the call of duty these past 5 years! I’m proud of all that you’ve accomplished and how you’ve navigated each and every challenge thrown at you. Well done baby.👏🏽❤️"

South African media executive, broadcaster, and entrepreneur, Kayise Ngqula commented:

"Thank you for being an inspiration both closely and afar Loyiso. You know that I have so much respect your journey. All the best for the future 🤍✨"

@lerato_lalove wants to know when the famous Bala Family will return:

"When are we getting S3 of #thebalafamily?"

Zanele Potelwa, an award-winning TV presenter wrote:

"Well done Bhuti 🙏🏾🙏🏾🔥🔥👑👑 May God bless your journey 👑🙏🏾"

@refiloer wished Loyiso Bala by commenting:

"Godspeed Boi Boi 👊🏾❤️"

Loyiso Bala with his wife, Jennifer and their children. Photos: @loyisobala

Source: Instagram

Loyiso Bala’s wife Jennifer Bala labelled toxic

In other reports about the Bala's, Briefly News also highlighted facts about the controversy surrounding Jennifer Bala, wife of Loyiso Bala, and her perceived lack of respect for her husband's IsiXhosa culture as seen on their reality show, 'The Bala Family'.

Viewers have raised significant concerns, demanding accountability and dialogue in a situation that has sparked intense discussions about cultural integration within interracial marriages.

Source: Briefly News