South African Afropop duo and married couple Nonny and Maverick Muji officially announced their separation in June 2026

After a dramatic weekend confrontation, Nonny Muji discovered physical evidence of her husband's infidelity at their home

Despite the painful public breakup, both artists stated their main priority is co-parenting their two children and focusing on music

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Maverick Muji released a statement about the divorce from Nonny. Photos: @Maverick Muji

Source: Facebook

Nonny and Maverick Muji are South African Afropop artists who initially captured the public’s attention by blending their romantic and professional lives into a highly successful musical partnership. In 2026, however, cracks started to appear in the duo's relationship.

Maverick Muji's official public statement

Nonny and Maverick Muji officially started making music together in 2023 with the release of their breakout collaborative track, "Ngimtholile." In June 2026, the parents of two announced their separation online, ending a highly publicised run as musical collaborators and life partners.

After Nonny accused Maverick of cheating, he released an official statement on his Facebook page on 26 June 2026.

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Maverick publicly addressed the viral social media posts made by his wife regarding the state of their marriage. He did not shy away from the allegations, firmly admitting to his wrongdoings without offering justifications.

"I want to state unequivocally that I admit to the actions that my wife has brought to light."

Afropop musician Maverick Muji's statement on Facebook. Photo: @Maverick Muji

Source: Facebook

He added that he will not attempt to "excuse, defend, or minimise" his behaviour. Maverick acknowledged that he had "deeply hurt the woman he loves" and "broken her trust."

Maverick confirmed the end of their union, stating he fully respects his wife's "decision to walk away." However, he emphasised that their absolute priority remains co-parenting and ensuring a "loving, stable, and supportive environment" for their children.

Maverick and Nonny Muji with their two children. Photos: @Maverick Muji

Source: Facebook

Nonny's public statements

Mavericks' public statement came after Nonny disclosed that she caught him cheating. The famous South African musician stated that her unexpected return home led to the discovery of used condoms, and Maverick responded arrogantly when questioned about them.

After forcing him to leave the house, she followed him outside in an attempt to communicate. However, a physical fight broke out after she caught him sitting outside speaking to the other woman.

On 21 June 2026 Nonny released a public statement on her Facebook profile. She addressed her weekend social media activity, confirming her separation.

"Yes, it is true. I have finally gathered the strength to walk away."

Nonny Muji's statement on Facebook. Photos: @Nonny Muji

Source: Facebook

While acknowledging her initial posts may have been an "impulsive decision," Nonny clarified, "it is one that I do not regret, as our relationship has always been public."

Despite the split, she expressed hope that the former couple might eventually release their "significant amount of unreleased music" and, most importantly, continue to "co-parent in a healthy and respectful manner."

Who is the richest artist in South Africa?

In a previous report by Briefly News, rich South African artists like Die Antwoord and the late AKA have estimated net worths in millions of dollars.

Black Coffee, Juanita Du Plessis and DJ Maphorisa also earn millions from their live shows. Most artists continue to capitalise on their fame to venture into business and sign multi-million-dollar brand endorsement deals. So, who is the richest artist in South Africa?

Source: Briefly News