“Glad the Aunt Came Forward”: Abandoned KZN Baby Reunited With Extended Family, SA Relieved
- Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) members successfully traced the extended family of an abandoned six-month-old infant
- On Facebook, the officers said social media tips enabled the child's maternal aunt to locate and identify the baby
- Authorities are opening a case of child abandonment while searching for another unaccounted child
Reaction Unit South Africa officers and local police successfully tracked down the extended family of an abandoned six-month-old baby boy after he was left by his mother in Gandhi Park, KwaZulu-Natal, on 25 June 2026. Following the distribution of the incident details across various digital networks, the operations centre received critical tip-offs, leading the infant's aunt to visit the headquarters to identify him.
Aunt steps forward after a six-month-old infant is found in Verulam Park
The Facebook account Reaction Unit South Africa shared that the aunt revealed that the 29-year-old mother from eThekwini has five children in total. While officers verified the safety of four children with their respective fathers, an active search remains underway to locate one final missing child.
See the Facebook post below:
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Viewers expressed relief that the family came forward so quickly, with many urging the public to extend compassion rather than judgment to a struggling mother who clearly needed urgent social support.
User @Saaida Zafar commented:
"Before locking Afsana up, they should investigate her background and assess her mental health."
User @Sompisi Amahle said:
"Who's the father of the abandoned baby? He must step up and take care of the child if the mother can't."
User @Vaneshree Pillay added:
"Thank you, RUSA. At least the baby is with a family member. I hope they find the 5th baby. So sad, and he's such a handsome baby boy."
User @Jessica Gengaya commented:
"May God bless all the RUSA officers involved in this case! The care was evident in all the photos."
User @Samantha Naidoo shared:
"Thank God he is reunited with family."
User @Singh Patricia said:
"If they don't want the baby, I will take the baby."
3 Briefly News articles about babies
- A 21-year-old mom showed her toddler disturbing her while she tried to do her schoolwork, and social media users advised her to give him an activity to keep him busy.
- A young mom showed how she carries both her twins on her back at the same time, and social media users are calling her a superwoman.
- A high school learner shared a video of herself studying while carrying her older sister's baby on her back, explaining that she looked after the baby while her sister was at varsity.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za