Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) members successfully traced the extended family of an abandoned six-month-old infant

On Facebook, the officers said social media tips enabled the child's maternal aunt to locate and identify the baby

Authorities are opening a case of child abandonment while searching for another unaccounted child

Law enforcement and private security units collaborated to ensure the welfare of a young child in Verulam. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

Reaction Unit South Africa officers and local police successfully tracked down the extended family of an abandoned six-month-old baby boy after he was left by his mother in Gandhi Park, KwaZulu-Natal, on 25 June 2026. Following the distribution of the incident details across various digital networks, the operations centre received critical tip-offs, leading the infant's aunt to visit the headquarters to identify him.

Aunt steps forward after a six-month-old infant is found in Verulam Park

The Facebook account Reaction Unit South Africa shared that the aunt revealed that the 29-year-old mother from eThekwini has five children in total. While officers verified the safety of four children with their respective fathers, an active search remains underway to locate one final missing child.

See the Facebook post below:

Viewers expressed relief that the family came forward so quickly, with many urging the public to extend compassion rather than judgment to a struggling mother who clearly needed urgent social support.

User @Saaida Zafar commented:

"Before locking Afsana up, they should investigate her background and assess her mental health."

User @Sompisi Amahle said:

"Who's the father of the abandoned baby? He must step up and take care of the child if the mother can't."

User @Vaneshree Pillay added:

"Thank you, RUSA. At least the baby is with a family member. I hope they find the 5th baby. So sad, and he's such a handsome baby boy."

User @Jessica Gengaya commented:

"May God bless all the RUSA officers involved in this case! The care was evident in all the photos."

User @Samantha Naidoo shared:

"Thank God he is reunited with family."

User @Singh Patricia said:

"If they don't want the baby, I will take the baby."

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Source: Briefly News