An Afrikaner woman who relocated to the US with her family under the refugee program has celebrated their very first American car

The family revealed that the milestone followed a series of challenging setbacks, including three failed attempts

For the resettled family, the new acquisition symbolises personal freedom, fresh economic opportunities, and a testament to their religious faith

After facing multiple setbacks, an Afrikaner refugee family is celebrating a breakthrough in their new American home. Image: Potgieter's in Amerika

Source: Facebook

An Afrikaner family building a new life in the United States has reached an emotional milestone that shows the realities of starting over from scratch. Sharing their joy on the Facebook account, Potgieter's in Amerika, the family marked the arrival of their first vehicle on 25 June 2026. After facing many failed attempts to secure a car, alongside countless prayers and moments of intense doubt, they expressed gratitude for what they viewed as divine intervention during a vulnerable season of resettlement.

Resettled family reflects on challenges of starting

The transition to a foreign country has been far from easy for the young family, who left behind everything familiar in South Africa to trust a completely unknown future. They noted that the car represents far more than just standard transportation; it serves as a gateway to independence, facilitating school runs, family road trips, and new career avenues.

See the Facebook post below:

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Local viewers were happy to hear of the Potgieters' milestone and celebrated with them, wishing them a happy life in America.

User @Carin van Deventer commented:

"So proud of you. Forget about every negative person in SA. It wants to be done. Safe kilometres."

User @Adelaide De Bruin shared:

"You guys are so lucky. Wish we could also pass over and live in peace."

User @Venus Nel added:

"Amen, good luck, and may happiness always follow you."

User @Cindy van Zyl said:

"So happy for you guys."

User @Nancy Kean shared:

"Great, now you'll be able to explore. Enjoy."

User @Pieter Zietsman commented:

"So happy for you. Your hard work and dedication paid off."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners living in America

An Afrikaner couple shared a video moving into their Texas apartment with their two children after relocating to the US under a refugee programme.

An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared a post about their relocation journey from South Africa to America, while professing their love for Mzansi.

A South African Afrikaner family who emigrated to Texas shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.

Source: Briefly News