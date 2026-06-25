A viral post shows many South Africans gathered along a road to observe and celebrate several passenger buses departing from the area

The heavy movement comes as various foreign governments organise transport to repatriate their citizens ahead of highly publicised illegal immigrant protests

Viewers had divided opinions, with some expressing strong pity while others claimed they were departing now and would return soon

The planned June 30 protests have prompted several governments to evacuate their citizens. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

A large crowd of South Africans filled a street to watch an organised convoy of buses with foreign nationals heading out of the area. The massive repatriation effort shared on the TikTok account @newsnexussa on 24 June 2026 is part of the efforts by some African countries to bring their citizens back home.

Buses full of foreign nationals leave South Africa

This is to help them escape the planned and highly publicised anti-illegal immigrant protests scheduled for 30 June 2026. Nine out of 17 buses left the depot with South African citizens cheering in celebration and saying their goodbyes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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The scene started a wave of conflicting emotional responses from many viewers, while some foreign nationals cheekily said they would return after a few weeks.

User @Mosotho6780 said:

"I arrived in Malawi yesterday. I am planning to go back on the 15th of July 🤔."

User @Talented said:

"After doing this, what did you win?"

User @Simosenkosi Bhebh188 commented:

"We are coming back the second week of July 😁 These buses are coming back with us again 🤣."

User @Xonga Solveki shared:

"Don't know why, but I'm actually very sad seeing this video."

User @userfromsa added:

"I'm curious to see the employment rate increase in the near future."

User @user9427190286916 commented:

"May God protect all of you, sisters and brothers, until you reach home in Jesus name, amen 🙏🏽."

3 Briefly News articles about foreign nationals

A young Zimbabwean man who has lived in South Africa for 25 years shared an emotional post online, expressing his gratitude towards the country for providing him with shelter and education.

A South African content creator delivered a powerful, neutral, and clear plea against growing tribalism and prejudice targeting people from Limpopo based on the colour of their skin and accent.

A Ghanaian repatriate showed off severe physical scars he alleged to have sustained during immigration protests in Mzansi, sparking a massive online debate.

Source: Briefly News