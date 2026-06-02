A South African content creator delivers a powerful, neutral, and clear plea against growing tribalism and prejudice targeting people from Limpopo

She touches on how Tsonga and Venda citizens are being unfairly targeted, harassed, and subjected to xenophobic chants under the guise of anti-immigration movements

The online discussion triggered concern among citizens, with others expressing their fears of walking around the CBD in Johannesburg, even though they are South Africans

A Limpopo woman used her platform to address social justice and cultural harmony in South Africa. Image: @fatgirlgavi

Source: TikTok

A Tsonga creator has gained widespread praise across social media for speaking out against tribalism and colourism that has been reported since the rise of the anti-illegal-immigrant movements. Shared on her TikTok account @fatgirlgavi on Monday, 1 June 2026, she expresses her anxiety over the upcoming march movements, which she warns are morphing into dangerous platforms for tribal discrimination.

Identifying as a Tsonga and Sotho hybrid, the creator clarified that she opposes illegal immigration and crime. She, however, said she is heartbroken by how the situation is being weaponised against local South Africans. She explained how anti-illegal immigration groups look at a person’s complexion or accent to judge if they belong in the country, as seen in circulating videos online.

Targeting the Limpopo people during the immigrant marches

The woman also noted that whenever people want to bully others, they unfairly target the Tsonga and Venda communities. She warned that citizens cannot fight for a better nation if they are constantly fighting amongst themselves. TikTok user @fatgilgavi alleged that many locals are being subjected to xenophobic chants and slurs simply because of their ethnic background. The creator emphasised that being dark-skinned or speaking a language from the northern parts of the country does not make a person undocumented.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi expresses views on the immigration marches

The video gained traction as viewers praised the young woman for her level-headedness and clarity on such a sensitive topic. Many expressed their worry about being stopped and harassed during these community-led anti-immigration patrols because of their skin tone. Some confessed that they rarely carry their IDs, leaving them terrified of what aggressive vigilante groups might do to them if they are unable to prove their South African nationality on the spot.

Locals expressed deep concerns about the upcoming illegal immigration march at the end of June. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Luvhimbi Adeline said:

"I don’t even carry my ID, and it’ll be difficult to adapt to such. I’m a student in Gauteng, guys, please pray for us😭."

User @NkatekoTK commented:

"Jacinta, I hope you will sleep better from now on."

User @Vayo Starfalls added:

"I'm from Limpopo studying in Johannesburg, I'm even afraid to go to campus 😭."

User @LwaziTheAartist shared:

"Ukhulume kahle sisi (you spoke well, sisi)👏🏽 , without offending anyone, I respect that and yes, this should be addressed."

User @sepang Khitsane said:

"Guys, be safe please, all of you, hle. Please be safe."

User @Her🇿🇦 commented:

"Sanibonani (hello), my fellow South Africans. As a Zulu lady, I'm sorry that you feel this way. Please, qhubekani (continue) to spread the awareness, you've been too quiet."

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Source: Briefly News