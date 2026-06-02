A woman's Shoprite trolley dash has Mzansi talking after she loaded up on useful goodies at top speed

How to keep your kitchen stocked with essential items, as a well-stocked kitchen also makes meal planning much easier

Social media users praised her game plan, while others shared funny takes on what they would've grabbed instead

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She threw food items into her trolley as she raced through Shoprite. Image: @shoshanguve_mall

Source: TikTok

A woman took her shot at the Shoprite Trolley Dash challenge and had Mzansi talking. Her choice of groceries, as well as her movements, stole the show.

The video, posted by @shoshanguve_mall on 26 May 2026, shows a woman running through Shoshanguve mall's Shoprite and even knocking over a few items in her rush to get what she needs. The shoppers and other staff cheered her on, while someone can be heard saying:

"Don't destroy things."

Items were flying into her basket as she began with three bags of rice before heading straight to the chicken pieces. She also grabbed bulk spaghetti, at least 4 bottles of oil, Oros, coffee, and Ellis Brown, before ending her dash with beef. She passed the beans, maize meal, and the flour as she maneuvered through the floor, and in her wake, many things were left on the floor.

She moved with speed and knocked over some drinks. Image: @shoshanguve_mall

Source: TikTok

Fill your kitchen with the right basics and make cooking a breeze

Keeping your kitchen stocked with everyday essentials can save you time, money, and stress when it’s time to cook. Staples like rice, pasta, flour, cooking oil, canned goods, spices, onions, and potatoes form the foundation of many simple meals and help you put something together even when supplies are running low.

A well-stocked kitchen also makes meal planning much easier. Having items such as eggs, milk, bread, frozen vegetables, beans, peanut butter, and a few proteins on hand means you can quickly prepare a range of meals without frequent trips to the shops, while also reducing food waste and stretching your grocery budget further.

View the TikTok video below:

SA applauds the woman

Mzansi shared their thoughts on the woman's dash. Many were in approval while others shared what they would've done had they had the opportunity. This is what they said on her page:

Qteelee Sello said:

"Passing mayonnaise and getting Oros😫"

Black stallion wrote:

"The guy saying ungamoshi.... Can't you see she's in a rush?"

PinkyNxumalo stated:

"She understood the assignment."

user3034197843610 wrote:

"Good. I see people criticising other people. Remember, our basic needs are different."

ntwenhle530 noted:

"Clumsy but well done."

user151614343076 exclaimed:

"Aww, she took what she needed the most to feed her family 🥰"

Zenny Malebana commented:

"Shoprite better make enough space for me, because Sunlight, Twinsaver, and Omo company will be coming after me when I'm done."

Poni said:

"She came prepared"

More Briefly News Stories on Trolley Dashes

A woman impressed South Africans during a Shoprite trolley dash after filling her trolley with practical essentials like chicken, cooking oil, eggs and other groceries, with many praising her speed and smart strategy.

A gogo’s trolley dash left South Africans feeling sorry for her after she spent most of the challenge running through the store and grabbing only a few items, with many believing nerves got the better of her.

A woman wowed South Africans with her Shoprite trolley dash after racing through the aisles and loading her trolley with bulk essentials like cooking oil, eggs, potatoes, meat and frozen foods using a smart, well-planned strategy.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News