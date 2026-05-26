A South African woman went viral after tackling a Shoprite trolley dash with a strategy that impressed

The shopper’s choice of groceries sparked conversations about rising food prices and household priorities in Mzansi

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and praise after seeing how she ended off her dash

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Woman grabs chicken and potatoes at Shoprite. Image: @Bronkhorstspruit Mall

Source: Facebook

A South African woman understood the assignment as she completed the trolley dash challenge at Shoprite. Mzansi was proud of her.

The video, shared on Facebook by Bronkhorstspruit Mall on 25 May 2026, shows a woman preparing for a high-energy trolley dash challenge inside Shoprite as staff count her down before the race begins. Once the timer starts, she rushes through the aisles filling her trolley with braai packs, polony, frozen foods and other essentials in bulk.

Proving that she did not come to play, she starts off by securing three large containers of cooking oil before quickly grabbing potatoes, eggs and milk. She wraps up her shopping spree by adding a tub of ice cream to her overflowing trolley.

The woman added cooking oil, eggs and rice to her trolley. Image: Bronkhorstspruit Mall

Source: Facebook

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How the Shoprite trolley dash works

According to the competition rules, the Shoprite Send Trolley Dash is open to South African residents aged 18 and older who have a valid ID or passport. Participants stand a chance to win a timed shopping spree where they can race through the store and fill their trolley with groceries before the countdown ends. Winners are selected through the competition process set out by Shoprite, while certain products such as alcohol, tobacco and regulated items are excluded from the challenge. The promotion is run by Shoprite Checkers and is subject to specific terms and conditions.

The rising pressure on household grocery budgets

March 2025 food pricing trends showed mixed changes across basic grocery items, with half of the products tracked becoming more expensive. Key staple foods such as maize meal, rice, flour, sugar, samp, beans and cooking oil all increased in price, placing added strain on low-income households that prioritise these essentials before buying more nutritious foods like meat, eggs, dairy and vegetables. Researchers warned that rising staple costs could negatively affect diet quality, as families may cut back on protein, vitamins and minerals to afford basic starches. The basket of 17 core foods commonly bought first by women in lower-income households rose to R2,923.52 in March, reflecting monthly and yearly increases. While many meat prices dropped, frozen chicken portions and wors became more expensive.

View the Facebook video below:

Shopper impresses Mzansi

Many South Africans praised the shopper for her strategy and her focus level. This is what Mzansi had to say on Bronkhorstspruit Mall's page:

Loisac Isaias Gulube said

"She has been training for it for days....."

Shimy Mjapan Makhubedu

"This one robbed Shoprite, congratulations girl"

Aubrey Website Designer

"This one can be my wife"

Tsakiso Clyde Borekoa II

"That "wooo stop. Go sharp" sounds hurt xem. Guess she didn't see the looting trolly coming"

Tinah Plantinah Dire

"Understood the assignment"

Haugt Cathy Shanae

"A real shopper this one."

More Briefly News Stories on Trolley Dashes

TikToker BigManKG helped a woman with heart problems win a trolley full of meat and groceries in an emotional Checkers dash.

A grandson left South Africans amused and frustrated after his gogo picked only three items during a trolley dash challenge despite having the chance to grab much more.

A six-year-old girl had South Africans laughing after calmly choosing snacks and toys during a trolley dash instead of rushing through the store.

Source: Briefly News