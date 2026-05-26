SOUTH AFRICA— The civic organisation, March and March, demanded the immediate and mass deportation of all illegal foreign nationals ahead of a planned national shutdown. Representatives spoke during a media briefing in Johannesburg on 26 May 2026, where the group outlined its platform calling for significantly tougher immigration enforcement across the country.

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Jacinta Ngobese doubled down on March and March's mass deportation call. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

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According to eNCA, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said the organisation wants authorities to force undocumented migrants to pay for their own return trips. March and March stated that making individuals cover these costs ensures that deported persons do not return to South Africa.

March and March calls for legislative reforms

Ngobese-Zuma called for legal amendments to enable the Border Management Authority (BMA) to operate inland. She stated that limiting the BMA to borders is ineffective when officials know how long visitors are allowed to stay but cannot remove them after the stay expires. Ngobese argued that the authority must have the legal mandate to track down and deport individuals directly from inland areas.

She demanded the legislative transfer of all existing immigration officers to the BMA to streamline operations. Representatives stated that the current deployment of 800 immigration officers nationwide is entirely insufficient to police immigration. March and March remains resolute that the government must urgently increase this workforce to secure communities and enforce local laws.

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma roasts Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the fiery leader of March and March defended the anti-illegal immigration protests after former Economic Freedom Fighters member Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi voiced his displeasure. Ngobese. She tore into him and accused him of ignoring genuine concerns from communities.

Source: Briefly News