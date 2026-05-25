A new cosy video of Skeem Saam stars Lerato Marabe and Cedric Fourie has caused a stir on social media once more

The co-stars' on-screen chemistry seems to have translated off-screen, with fans noticing how close they tend to get behind-the-scenes

This new video gave many people ideas, assuming that the two stars are indeed dating or just doing it for show

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A new cosy video of ‘Skeem Saam’ stars Lerato Marabe and Cedric Fourie has caused a stir. Image: Skeemsaam1

Source: Instagram

After the wedding on Skeem Saam on Friday, 22 May 2026, eagle-eyed fans have been monitoring Cedric Fourie and Lerato Marabe's social media videos.

Lerato and Cedric's characters, Pretty Seakamela and Lehasa, got married in a lush ceremony attended by some of Turfloop's finest. As the wedding pictures go viral, some fans have dug up old and new videos of PreHasa on the set of Skeem Saam.

Cedric and Lerato have been showing their onscreen romance on Instagram by posting some pictures from their magical wedding. Cedric said he found joy in playing Lehasa with Lerato.

"We borrowed love to the storyline and somehow found poetry in the laughter. The greatest memories are often found in between “action” and “cut”. Congratulations to the newlyweds."

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After the wedding aired, a video of the actors during shooting quickly caused a frenzy, as Lerato's hand was on Cedric's lap.

A new cosy video of ‘Skeem Saam’ actors Lerato Marabe and Cedric Fourie had Mzansi convinced. Image: leratomarabe

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to PreHasa's chemistry

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@posh stated:

"How do you guys do it? Nna, I would catch feelings, shame. But hands down, this was the best wedding. A wedding we have always waited for. A wedding to remember!"

@MsRabe_ shared:

"Imagine your partner as an actor, and they kiss so passionately... and you have to understand."

@JusticeBhe10047 replied:

"If we are not serious, it's fine, her future husband will have to carry the burden, not me."

@TwiceIsMore joked:

"If he will pay me for the suffering of watching him kiss and sleep with other girls yehh."

@RefilweSeboko reacted:

"Rumours say she dated Kwaito before, so I won’t be shocked. I don't know, hey, mara her and Lehasa look good together."

@BenFois_ZA shared:

"I am not mature enough to date an actress."

@MsRabe_ said:

"I don't think I have the stomach to date an actor. We would fight after every scene."

@tshenjo responded:

"Its giving Olivia Pope and Fitz off-screen romance."

Lerato on working with Cedric

According to TrueLOVE, Lerato opened up about feeling comfortable with shooting heated scenes with Cedric because of his love for acting and professionalism, as well as trust for one another.

"Cedric is a great colleague. We have built a very respectful working relationship over the years. Off-screen, we keep things professional but easy and comfortable. On set, there's trust, which makes it easier to go into emotional scenes together because you know you're both committed to the story."

Watch the video posted by @MsRabe here:

Hungani takes dance moves to Skeem Saam

In a previous report from Briefly News, Hungani Ndlovu trended after Friday's episode of Skeem Saam. Tbose Maputla, Hungani's character, showed off his famous TikTok dance moves on the show at the wedding reception of Pretty and Lehasa.

Hungani is known for posting a dance video or two every week on his social media platforms, proving his versatility as a star outside of being an actor. He mainly focuses on hip hop moves, amapiano dances or popular TikTok challenges.

Source: Briefly News