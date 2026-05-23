Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu had fans entertained when he and co-star Clement Maosa pulled off some sleek dance moves

The two danced at Pretty and Lehasa's wedding, but fans noticed that the dance moves looked oddly familiar

Internet users were thoroughly entertained by Hungani and Maosa's dancing, and Mzansi showed love

Hungani Ndlovu pulled off some dope dance moves on ‘Skeem Saam’. Image: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Talented actor Hungani Ndlovu was a hot topic after Friday's episode of Skeem Saam. The star who portrays the role of Tbose Maputla on the hit SABC 1 telenovela showed off his famous TikTok dance moves on the show at the wedding reception, and set the timeline on fire.

Hungani is known for posting a dance video or two every week on his social media platforms, proving his versatility outside of being an actor. He mostly focuses on hip hop moves, amapiano dances or popular TikTok challenges.

Mzansi noted how he and Clement Maosa seemed to have so much fun at the wedding of Preety Seakamela and Lehasa.

Watch Hungani in his element below:

Mzansi shows love to Hungani and Clement

Below are some of the reactions from the online community, and it's safe to say, everyone approves.

@ShweleNgelosi reacted:

"Our brothers' dance moves finally came to good use."

@ZazaBuccaneer shared:

"Lol, I said the same thing, I wish they could have invited Letetswe."

@m_kobene replied:

"Clement Maosa is the true definition of a rural hood rat."

@uLeerato stated:

"And he didn’t look like he was rehearsing this time around. He was smooth with it. I know Romeo was over the moon when he saw the script."

@mrsnare_j shared:

"This was very nice and entertaining, as though it’s not acting, and they had fun."

@I_Madara_Uchiha enjoyed the show:

"This was definitely Hungani's best day on set, doing what he loves. Plus, you can see he is enjoying himself."

@ShweleNgelosi laughed:

"He is in his element. He is having so much fun!"

@Khumalothando19 laughed:

"Lol, I thought of Hungani's dance moves when I saw them, I was like yep, he finally got a chance to show off."

Hungani speaks on Skeem Saam's success

After Skeem Saam broke a viewership record once again, Hungani penned an appreciative message to his supporters and fans of Tbose Maputla. He reflected on his journey:

"There’s something nobody tells you about the work. It’s not just the hustle. It’s the grief. It’s the healing. It’s the quiet moments where I’m learning to trust my gut again, to hear my own voice again, to believe that where I am right now is exactly where I’m supposed to be.

"I’m learning that being a man doesn’t mean having it all figured out. It means showing up. It means giving yourself grace because something deeper is being worked out in you that you can’t always see yet," he wrote.

Hungani Ndlovu took his famous dance moves to ‘Skeem Saam’. Image: Hunganindlovu

Source: TikTok

Skeem Saam fans react to Lizzy's pregnancy

In an earlier report, Briefly News, Lizzy's pregnancy on Skeem Saam gained traction.

Some viewers celebrated the couple's fresh start after their trauma; however, others worried about how Kwaito's mom would react to the news.

Source: Briefly News