Turfloop has gotten a lot brighter after the news of Lizzy's pregnancy brought smiles to her and Kwaito's faces

After she and her husband lost their first pregnancy due to major complications, it seems the couple may finally have the family of their dreams after all

The news was met with a cocktail of reactions from Skeem Saam viewers, who expressed both cheer and concern for the couple

Lizzy finally told Kwaito that she's pregnant on 'Skeem Saam.' Image: skeemsaam13

Source: Instagram

It looks like Lizzy and Kwaito may finally get their second chance at parenthood after learning about their pregnancy.

During a recent episode of Skeem Saam on 9 February 2026, Lizzy, played by actress Amanda Manku, finally shared the secret she had been keeping from her husband, and the couple is over the moon. She told him following his brush with death in Namibia, a pleasant surprise after a not-so-pleasant experience.

This would be their second pregnancy after the pair had to terminate their first due to major complications that forced Lizzy to choose between her life and their twins'. She would have been paralysed had she continued with the pregnancy, so she chose herself, a decision that did not sit well with Kwaito and his family.

Kwaito, played by musician Clement Maosa, called for a separation after the fact; however, the pair later found their way back to each other after months apart.

As they prepare for the arrival of their baby boy, viewers find themselves concerned over how Kwaito's mother, MaNtuli, will receive the news once she learns of the pregnancy.

See Kwaito's reaction to the pregnancy below.

Social media reacts to Lizzy's pregnancy

Fans cheered and congratulated the couple on their second chance at being parents, with others wishing them a healthy pregnancy and delivery.

Seago_SG said:

"May they have a healthy baby."

MiltonTsha78422 wrote:

"Wow, this is some good news for Kwaito, especially on his recovery. The feeling that you are a father to be, it makes one feel so proud and special, even when life is tough."

SSiTVSA cheered:

"Congratulations to my favourite couple, Kwaito and Lizzy."

nkosanap posted:

"Kwaito and Lizzy deserve a second chance."

MahlatsiR gushed over Kwaito:

"Aaah, he looks so happy."

‘Skeem Saam’ fans congratulated Lizzy and Kwaito on their pregnancy. Image: amanda_manku

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others worried that MaNtuli would prematurely announce the pregnancy. Noting their tragic past experience, fans urged the future parents to keep the news to themselves until they're certain that everything is in order.

Makopole_ said:

"Mama's boy will share the news with the mother, and soon the whole Turf will know."

Marcia______ wrote:

"Kwaito shouldn’t tell Mantuli now. It's too soon."

Skeem Saam becomes Mzansi's most-watched show

In more Skeem Saam updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the show being declared the most-watched show in South Africa.

Sharing their impressive viewership numbers, online users cheered and celebrated the show's impact on South African television and its effortless blend of education and entertainment that has had viewers glued to their screens for years on end.

