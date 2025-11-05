Actor Clement Maosa has expanded his creative pursuits to try his hand at music

The Skeem Saam star spoke about his new venture and the exciting plans he has for the festive season

This comes after Maosa spoke about the risk he took to become an actor, a passion he had from a young age

South African actor Clement Maosa is branching out into music, joining the growing Lekompo movement.

The beloved actor, famous for his role as Kwaito on Skeem Saam, a character he has maintained for over 14 years, said music was part of his childhood.

"I was singing at church, Sunday school and the community theatre; that’s where I learnt the art of music, acting and dancing. So it was easy to revisit that gift now, when the time was right."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on 4 November 2025, Maosa explained that balancing both careers has been simple, as he shoots scenes during the week and performs on the weekend.

Also a DJ, he opened up about his experience featuring in the Lekompo Balcony Mix and joining the Lekompo scene. The genre originated in Limpopo and is dominated by stars like Shebeshxt and award-winning musician Shandesh.

"Lekompo Balcony Mix is always a vibe. It's more about engaging with our supporters or the lovers of Lekompo music. It’s their chance to meet the artists and enjoy with them.

"From day one, I’ve been showered with love both from followers of Lekompo and fellow artists. I’ve already collaborated with several Lekompo artists, and there’s more coming."

The Skeem Saam star revealed that he has a collaborative project lined up for the festive season with other Lekompo stars, releasing at the end of November. He said it's going to be a "December like no other."

Clement Maosa makes a risky career move

Outside of acting and music, Maosa revealed in an interview that he was once a lawyer before he took on acting as a full-time career.

Clearly a man of many talents, the actor spoke to Seema, Yanda Woods and Zille on the Spreading Humours Podcast about his decision to dump his career as a legal adviser.

"I couldn't last the whole year because I would have to wear a suit every day with a laptop, I saw that it's not me."

This is how the viewers in the comment section reacted to his revelations.

thekelo_Teekay said:

"He just wanted to be famous."

Matabane_Chuene revealed:

"I graduated with him in 2012."

UrMomFavBaas criticised:

"These grown men should go to Podcast and Chill and stop doing interviews with kids; it looks weird."

